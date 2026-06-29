The Signing of the United States Constitution by Louis S. Glanzman, 1987)

As his approval ratings plummet and with them the prospects for Republicans in November looking bleak, you’d think President Trump would be doing everything he can to improve his standing and to help Republican candidates this fall.

He’s not. The president has consistently acted and spoken in ways that seem intended to hurt GOP chances, focussing instead on low-priority projects designed to feed his own ego to build monuments to himself.

Instead, it is increasingly clear that his strategy for the 2026 election to do everything he can is to manipulate the outcome in his favor.

Free and fair elections are the heart and soul of our democracy, and Trump’s efforts to rig the election is the greatest threat to our republic since the Civil War.

It’s up to us — the American people — to stop him.

Here’s what we know.

· Trump has benefited greatly during his second term — to the tune of adding billions of dollars to his and his family’s net worth through corrupt schemes. A story in the New York Time this weekend about a deal to mine tungsten in Kazakhstan which will benefit his sons is just the latest example. Those ill-gotten gains would be threatened directly if Democrats win control of one or both Houses of Congress. · He doesn’t accept losses — and there are no limits on what he’ll do, Constitutional or not, to remain in power. He proved that on January 6.

His effort to steal the 2020 election fell short only because or the heroic action of Vice President Pence. But since he took office in 2025, he’s taken a series of actions intended to make sure next time an attempted coup will not fail.

· He pardoned the January 6 rioters on his first day back in office. And he’s been pushing to create a slush fund that could compensate them for their illegal activity. · He’s encouraged legislators in Republican controlled states to undertake unprecedented mid-decade redistricting to increase the number of Republican dominated seats — precipitating a redistricting war that in the end will probably net the Republicans about six seats. · He has appointed an election denier, Kurt Olsen, to be in charge of election security and integrity. · He has built and lavishly funded ICE into his personal domestic law enforcement force and threatened to have its agents show up at the polls — a clear act of voter intimidation. · His clownish Secretary of Defense has systematically purged the military of its best and most independent minded generals and admirals and replaced them with Trump loyalists, who would be far less likely to resist illegal orders like interfering in the election.

In the past 60 days, it has become increasingly clear that his strategy for November is not to help Republicans improve their political prospects, but rather to try to rig the election outcome.

· He’s made statement after statement that seem almost purposely to hurt Republican candidates this fall. · He’s made bogus charges about fraud in the counting of mail in ballots in the California primary. · He’s putting his election rigging team in place. He’s appointed one of his most loyal political henchmen, Bill Pulte, as acting director of national intelligence, and his super loyal former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, as attorney general. When the Senate moved expeditiously to confirm a permanent head of DNI, Trump pulled his own permanent nominee, so that Pulte could become acting director. As an acting director Pulte avoids the Congressional oversight given a confirmed nominee, and he appointed a former Republican National Committee elections operative as his DNI chief of staff. · Last week, Trump torpedoed a bipartisan housing bill — one that he supported — saying he wouldn’t sign it until Congress passed legislation he has submitted that would suppress the voter roles and make mail in voting much more difficult. · Also last week, his postmaster general has initialed a rule that would stop the Post Office from distributing mail in ballots in states that refuse to turn over its voting rolls to the Administration.

In fairness, all of Trump’s actions have not yet gone into effect. So far Senate Majority Leader John Thune has shown the courage to block the voter suppression legislation. A federal court blocked the Post Office’s rule on mail in ballots. And, just this week, the Supreme Court allowed the counting of mail in ballots after Election Day.

But, as we seen too often, Trump considers himself above the law and is not restrained by court orders.

So, it is incumbent on all of us to the keep the spotlight on his activities aimed at subverting the election so that voters this fall will be made aware and encouraged to go the polls in record numbers to protect our democracy.

The best way to foil his attempts he make to rig the election is for voters to turn out and overwhelmingly reject Trump and create a Blue Wave so large even he cannot deny it or block it — just like what happened to ido; idol Victor Orban in Hungary.

Coming out of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked whether the framers had created a republic or a monarchy. “A republic if you can keep it,” Franklin responded. That question has new relevance in 2026.