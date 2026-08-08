Just as Craig and I predicted on From and Fuller this week, the Senate confirmed Todd Blanche, President Trump’s personal lawyer, as Attorney General by one vote.

Let’s be clear: Blanche should not be Attorney General of the United States, and his nomination should have been rejected by the Senate.

As acting Attorney General, he is systematically destroying the Department of Justice and turning it into Trump’s personal Department of Retribution, weaponizing it against Trump’s political adversaries.

Blanche is not serving the interests of our country or the Constitution, as the Attorney General, is sworn to do. He’s loyally serving the personal interests of President Trump, protecting the most corrupt president in American history.

Blanche’s confirmation follows a pattern of Trump’s second term. The Republican controlled Senate has proved a reliable rubber stamp for the President, providing just enough votes to confirm even his most incompetent and unqualified cabinet appointments, like Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel.

In each case one, two or three Republican senators are given a pass to vote against the nominee, but never enough to change the outcome.

In this case Susan Collins, in a tough re-election campaign in a state Trump lost, was given that pass. Lisa Murkowski, the Republican most likely to vote on principle, also announced she would vote against Blanche.

With Mitch McConnell absent for health reasons and Blanche having 49 Republican votes, his confirmation turned on the vote of Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who expressed the same concerns about the nominee as Murkowski.

If Cassidy voted to confirm, the vote would be 50 to 49 to confirm. If he voted against confirmation, the nomination would fail 49 to 50. It was a simple as that.

This was a familiar position for Cassidy. He was also in position to block the confirmation of Kennedy, about whom he also expressed grave reservations. No profile of courage, Cassidy accepted policy assurances from Kennedy — all of which turned out to be lies — and towed the Trump line and voted to confirm.

Cassidy had certainly no reason to stay loyal to Trump. He won’t be coming back to the Senate next year because Trump opposed his re-election and endorsed a candidate who defeated him in his primary.

And you might even think, Cassidy would have learned a lesson from the Kennedy confirmation. But that would be giving him far more credit than he deserves.

Though continuing to express reservations about Blanche, Cassidy dutifully voted to confirm him. His stated reason: Blanche may awful, but someone Trump appointed to replace him could even be worse.

Here’s a thought Cassidy might have considered. If Trump nominated an Attorney General candidate worse than Blanche, the Senate could vote him down, too.

To read the Washington Post story on the Blanche Confirmation, click on the link below.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/08/08/senate-narrowly-approves-todd-blanche-ag-capping-tough-confirmation-fight/