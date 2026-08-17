As the 2026 midterm election roars into the home stretch, Democrats are heavy favorites to win a majority in the House, but control of the Senate is up for grabs.

At the beginning of this year winning the Senate seemed out of reach for Democrats. To get to 51 Senators, they need to gain a net of four seats. That means holding all their current seats and winning three seats in states that Trump won in 2024, including, at least two where he won by double digits.

Historically midterm elections have boiled down to referenda on the sitting president. So with President Trump’s approval rating falling to the mid 30s in several recent polls, Democrats hopes of winning the Senate have increased dramatically.

But Democrats cannot afford is to lose a seat they now hold. That’s why so much attention has focused on Michigan, a seat Democrats should win easily in the current political environment.

In early general election polling in that battleground state, the Democratic nominee Abdul El Sayed, backed by the Democratic Socialists, is running behind his Republican opponent in early polling.

El Sayed’s candidacy will put to the test whether a candidate aligned with the party’s most extreme left can win a contested election in a critical swing state — a question Nate Cohn examines in depth in a compelling analysis in the New York Times.

Cohn breaks down progressives into two categories — mainstream progressives who run about the same as most Democrats in competitive races and activist-left progressives who run far worse.

“The members of Justice Democrats, which includes the Squad and many of their congressional allies, fare about five points worse than other Democrats,” he writes. “Elizabeth Warren, who might count as part of that broader group of activist-backed progressives who aren’t democratic socialist, has underperformed the Democratic baseline in Massachusetts by as much as 10 points on net.”

El Sayed, he said, is closely identified with the activist-left progressives. As a result, a seat that should be a Democratic slam dunk is very much in play.

CLICK HERE for Nate Cohn’s full analysis.

Illustration by the New York Times. Photograph by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Associated Press

Summary of the Article

Highlights

Nate Cohn’s analysis argues Michigan, once considered safe for Democrats in the 2026 midterms, has become genuinely competitive because of doubts about Senate nominee Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. A Fox News poll has Republican Mike Rogers ahead by four points, and El-Sayed hasn’t led a single nonpartisan poll in over a month — though a Democratic-aligned PAC poll this weekend showed him ahead.

The core of the piece is a distinction between two types of “progressive” candidates:

• Mainstream progressives (e.g., Tammy Baldwin, Cory Booker) — who hold progressive policy positions but campaign like ordinary Democrats and generally underperform by only about a point.

• Activist-left progressives (e.g., AOC, the “Squad,” Zohran Mamdani) — defined more by tactics, rhetoric, and opposition-style politics than pure ideology, who tend to underperform by around five points; Elizabeth Warren has underperformed Massachusetts’s Democratic baseline by as much as 10 points.

Cohn places El-Sayed firmly in the second category, citing his alliances with figures like Ocasio-Cortez and streamer Hasan Piker, his Gaza-focused messaging, and his combative campaign style. He notes this pattern is largely untested in a battleground state, since activist-left candidates have historically won in safe, heavily Democratic districts rather than places like Michigan with more moderate, working-class, white voters. Warren’s weaker showings outside progressive strongholds in Massachusetts are offered as suggestive, if imperfect, evidence for how this could play out statewide.

The piece ends on a note of uncertainty rather than prediction: with Democrats holding a seven-point lead in the generic congressional ballot nationally, El-Sayed has real cushion to underperform and still win. He’d need to be among the worst-performing Democratic candidates in the country to actually lose — which early polling suggests is possible, but far from certain.

Why it’s worth reading

This is a useful piece if you care about the mechanics of how ideology translates into electoral performance rather than just horse-race polling. Cohn is doing something analytically sharper than “progressives underperform” — he’s isolating which progressives underperform and offering a testable hypothesis (that activist-left branding, not policy positions per se, drives the penalty) with a real-time case study in Michigan.

It’s also a good example of how contested methodological choices shape political narratives: the “point worse” vs. “five points worse” findings depend entirely on how you define “progressive,” and different camps (progressive academics vs. moderate critics) selectively cite the definition that supports their argument. Cohn is explicit about this, which makes the piece a useful primer on reading intra-party electability debates critically.

Finally, since Michigan is a genuine Senate battleground with control of the chamber potentially at stake, this piece has direct relevance to 2026 midterm forecasting — it’s not just an academic exercise in categorizing progressives, but a real-time test of whether the theory holds up in a contested general election.

— Summary by Claude