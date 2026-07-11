In my July 3 Hot Take, I talked about the threat the Democratic Socialists of America pose to the Democratic Party.

In that piece, I suggested that today’s situation is similar to that in 1948 when the Henry Wallace challenged Harry Truman for the Democratic nomination for president. Wallace’s Progressive Party, like the DSA of today, was filled with communist sympathizers.

As I noted, the Americans for Democratic Action, hardly a conservative group, led by Eleanor Roosevelt and Arthur Schlesinger, came to Truman’s rescue. They decided that communist expansionism posed the greatest threat to American democracy. They endorsed Truman and stopped the Wallace threat.

In that Hot Take, I asked who would be the Eleanor Roosevelts and Arthur Schlesinger of today. In a piece in The Atlantic, former New York Times columnist David Brooks recounts that period after World War II and suggests Democrats need to toughen up to ward off the far left today.

Here is Brooks’ piece.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/07/democrats-fight-left-dsa/687839/?gift=UqEpBAb5NER6lwLDWkKtlrc1zuZfv3f5toeN8KEfC2U