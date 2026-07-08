Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon sent the letter to secretaries of state around the country, seen here at the Justice Department last year. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The absence of known violations seems no deterrent to threaten criminal prosecution by an Assistant U.S. Attorney General based upon her letter to Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and election officials elsewhere.

An article in the Washington State Standard reports on actions taken earlier in the week. Hobbs summed up his reaction, suggesting the Department of Justice is, “accelerating down a slippery slope of threatening personal legal action against election administrators.”

FULL ARTICLE

Summary of the article….

DOJ Threatens Washington Election Officials with Prosecution if Noncitizens Vote

Washington State Standard – July 7, 2026

The U.S. Department of Justice has warned Washington state election officials they could face criminal prosecution if they knowingly allow noncitizens to remain on voter rolls or cast ballots in federal elections. In a letter to Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon demanded a response within five days detailing the state’s compliance with federal laws prohibiting noncitizen voting.

Washington officials strongly rejected the warning, arguing it revives unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and threatens election administrators for carrying out their duties. The dispute is the latest in a broader conflict between the Trump administration and Democratic-led states over election oversight, voter registration data, and mail voting. Washington is already challenging a separate DOJ lawsuit seeking access to sensitive voter information, while a federal judge recently blocked a Trump executive order targeting states that refuse to share voter data.

Summary by ChatGPT