On October 29, 2002, President George W. Bush issued a statement as he signed into law the “Help America Vote Act.”

Today I have signed into law H.R. 3295, the "Help America Vote Act of 2002." This Act comports with the basic principles set forth in the final report of the bipartisan National Commission on Federal Election Reform, which I endorsed in July of 2001. Consequently, the Act appropriately respects the primacy of State and local governments in the administration of elections, while helping to ensure the integrity and efficiency of voting processes in Federal elections by providing Federal governmental support for that vital endeavor.

All was well and good for 24 years until yesterday when it was reported by the Associated Press that:

President Donald Trump has ousted members of a bipartisan federal election commission that resisted his efforts to require would-be voters to document their U.S. citizenship before registering. The White House on Friday confirmed the executive action against members of the Election Assistance Commission, which distributes federal grants to states, oversees the testing of voting systems and maintains the national voter registration form.

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Summary of the AP report

AP News | July 10, 2026

President Donald Trump has removed the remaining members of the bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the federal agency responsible for distributing election grants, testing voting systems, and maintaining the national voter registration form. The move comes just months before the November midterm elections and follows a recent Supreme Court ruling expanding presidential authority to remove members of independent federal agencies.

The White House said the action was intended to ensure election officials are aligned with the administration’s goal of securing elections and counting only legal votes. The commission previously rejected Trump’s effort to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship on the federal voter registration form, an element of a broader election executive order that federal courts have largely blocked as exceeding presidential authority.

Election experts quoted in the story argue the dismissals are unlikely to affect how the November elections are conducted because states—not the federal government—administer elections. However, if the vacancies remain unfilled, the agency’s ability to distribute grants and oversee voting-system certification could be disrupted.

Democratic lawmakers condemned the move as an effort to politicize election administration and weaken an independent safeguard designed to support fair elections. The White House rejected those criticisms, saying the administration is strengthening election security.

The article notes that legal challenges are possible, although the Supreme Court’s recent decisions have broadly expanded presidential removal powers for independent agencies while carving out a narrow exception for the Federal Reserve. The firings represent the latest chapter in the administration’s broader effort to reshape federal involvement in election policy ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Summary by ChatGPT