We both have significant and growing concerns about how the 2026 elections will be conducted, and we perceive real and growing threats to this most essential element of our democracy.

The truth is, our election process is fragile and there is both the substantive risk—state-level reforms (e.g., Georgia’s shift of certification authority) and federal security apparatus concerns. This election year represents a pivotal point and there are important steps necessary to safeguard our election process. This is what we want to talk about and share going forward.

The first step is to shine a very bright light on the issue. While we keep talking about a wide range of political and policy concerns, this section of our newsletter will focus on news and commentary from around the country on the 2026 elections.

We are committed to tracking and reading about developments as they occur and will share them here. If this produces too much information, you can stop receiving Election Focus articles via email by managing your subscription. And, you can always find our most current reflections and stories on our homepage under “Election Focus” on the navigation bar.

Our goal is to stay informed and stay alert this election year.

A Remarkable Review…

Here is a summary of an excellent review out today about what states are concerned with this election year and steps being taken on a bipartisan basis to protect the integrity of the vote given the lack of confidence in the federal government.

FULL STORY

A Summary….

This is an important article because it moves beyond the political debate over election administration and focuses on a practical issue: whether states believe they will receive timely federal intelligence about cyber and physical threats to elections in 2026. The reporting is based in part on internal documents from the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), obtained by USA TODAY.

Executive Summary

The central finding is that state election officials—both Republicans and Democrats—have concluded that they can no longer rely on the federal government as the primary source for election threat intelligence. Instead, they are creating substitute information-sharing networks involving other states, nonprofit organizations, and major technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Cloudflare, and Halcyon.

Officials repeatedly stress that these alternatives are helpful but cannot fully replace the capabilities of federal intelligence agencies.

Key Findings

1. Confidence in federal election security has eroded

A March 27 NASS memorandum states bluntly:

federal agencies are no longer viewed as reliable national hubs for election threat information;

states do not expect federal agencies to consistently share intelligence they receive.

This appears to be the article’s most significant revelation because it reflects an internal bipartisan assessment rather than a public political statement.

2. States are building an alternative network

Because of this perceived gap, election officials have spent months creating replacement channels involving:

other state election officials

NASS

the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED)

Microsoft

Google

cybersecurity firms

nonprofit organizations

Officials acknowledge these arrangements are useful but less capable than the former federal system.

3. Officials attribute the problem to changes at CISA

The article argues that reductions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have weakened election security support.

It cites:

staffing reductions

funding cuts

elimination of information-sharing programs

absence of a Senate-confirmed CISA director

According to interviewed officials, these changes have substantially reduced federal assistance available to states.

4. Republican officials share many of the operational concerns

Although Democratic officials are quoted most extensively, the article notes several bipartisan indicators:

the NASS memo was approved by Republican and Democratic leadership;

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R), then NASS president, urged the White House to continue election threat sharing;

Republican state staffs confirmed that much previous federal coordination has diminished.

5. States worry they will receive less advance warning

One of the article’s strongest examples comes from Washington.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs recounts a 2023 incident in which CISA detected suspicious foreign activity against an election website, immediately notified the state, and helped mitigate the threat.

His concern is that today there would be no equivalent federal warning, increasing the likelihood that attacks would go undetected until damage had already occurred.

6. Private companies cannot replace U.S. intelligence agencies

Technology companies can monitor networks and identify cyber threats, but officials interviewed say they cannot replicate the intelligence gathered by:

FBI

NSA

Department of Homeland Security

Their concern is less about technical cybersecurity than about national intelligence regarding foreign actors before attacks occur.

Notable Quotations

Among the most revealing statements:

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes: “Something might be able to slip through the cracks. There’s a lot more cracks than there used to be.”

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows: states often now learn about cyber incidents from news reports rather than federal briefings.

David Becker, founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research: “I don’t know of a single jurisdiction that is looking to the federal government as a leader or an expert.”

What the article does well

The reporting is strongest when it:

relies on internal NASS memoranda rather than anonymous sourcing;

documents bipartisan participation in the discussions;

distinguishes between cybersecurity assistance and intelligence-sharing;

includes responses from CISA rather than presenting only criticism.

Points to read critically

The article also contains assertions that readers should distinguish from documented facts:

Several broader claims about the Trump administration’s election policies and their effects are presented largely through the perspectives of quoted officials and advocacy organizations rather than independent evidence within the article itself.

Most named interview subjects are Democratic secretaries of state (Arizona, Washington, Maine), although the internal documents indicate Republican participation in the underlying discussions.

The article documents officials’ concerns but does not establish that election security has actually failed or that any attacks have succeeded because of these changes.

Why this matters

For someone monitoring the 2026 elections, this story is significant because it identifies a developing institutional issue rather than a partisan dispute. The core question is whether the longstanding federal-state system for sharing election threat intelligence is being replaced by a more decentralized model relying on state collaboration and private-sector partners.

If this becomes a recurring theme during the 2026 campaign, expect follow-up reporting in several areas:

whether foreign cyber threats increase before Election Day;

whether additional states publicly describe gaps in federal support;

whether Congress or the administration restores CISA election-related programs;

whether any election incidents are attributed to shortcomings in intelligence sharing rather than failures in voting systems themselves.

From an election-monitoring perspective, this is a high-value “watch list” story because it concerns the operational resilience of election administration rather than allegations of voter fraud or election outcomes.