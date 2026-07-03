Putting the spotlight on the midterm election is going to require fact checking from time to time.

I was more than a little dubious when I saw a claim from one of President Trump’s close advisors, pillow magnate Mike Lindell, saying he is “…going to get rid of all the electronic voting machines;” and, “132 countries have banned electronic voting machines, now the United States needs to go to paper ballots hand counted and that’s it.”

It also seems this is the kind of factoid that we may see popping up as we get closer to the November midterm election.

So, what are the facts?

The statement “132 countries have banned electronic voting machines” is not accurate.

Here are the key facts:

There is no credible international database or election authority that concludes 132 countries have banned electronic voting machines. The number appears to be derived from taking the total number of countries that do not currently use electronic voting and incorrectly characterizing that as a “ban.” Those are very different things.

According to the International IDEA (International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance), which maintains one of the world’s most comprehensive databases on election technology: About 34 of 178 countries in its database currently use some form of electronic voting at the national or subnational level. Another group of countries has tested or studied electronic voting. About 11 countries have adopted electronic voting and later abandoned it, often because of concerns about transparency, cost, or public confidence—not because of a formal worldwide movement to ban it.

Countries take very different approaches: Some rely heavily on electronic voting machines, such as India and Brazil. Some use optical scanners to count paper ballots, including the United States in many jurisdictions. Some, such as Estonia, permit internet voting for national elections. Others have returned to paper ballots after experimenting with electronic systems, including Ireland and Netherlands.



One source of confusion is Germany. Germany did not broadly “ban electronic voting machines.” In 2009, its constitutional court ruled that the particular voting machines then in use did not satisfy constitutional requirements for public verifiability. The ruling did not prohibit all future electronic voting technologies; it established a legal standard that any such system must meet.

A more accurate statement would be:

“Most countries do not use electronic voting machines for national elections.”

That statement is supported by the available international evidence. The claim that 132 countries have banned electronic voting machines is not.