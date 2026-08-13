Our weekly conversation with the Spy’s Dave Wheelan focused on the future with the increasing likelihood that Democrats will control at least the House of Representatives and possibly the U.S. Senate after the midterm elections in November.

Summary of the conversation…

This discussion, recorded on August 13, 2026, offers a timely forecast of the American political landscape, making it essential listening for anyone interested in what follows the November 2026 midterm elections. Speakers Al and Craig analyze the potential consequences of a “blue wave,” where Democrats could capture the House and possibly even the Senate.

Listeners will gain a clear understanding of what a divided government might look like under the current administration. The conversation details how a Democrat-controlled House or Senate would likely halt the president’s legislative agenda, shift focus to aggressive investigations, and struggle with judicial and cabinet confirmations. The speakers use recent polling data from Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight model, providing specific projections for the House and key Senate battleground states like Texas, Ohio, and Maine, adding a layer of data-driven analysis to their predictions.

Beyond the immediate aftermath of the midterms, the discussion pivots to the 2028 presidential election. Fuller and From explain how the newly revised primary calendar, which starts in South Carolina on January 22, 2028, will accelerate the next campaign cycle almost immediately. They explore how open races in both parties will create a dynamic period where Republicans and Democrats must redefine their identities post-Trump. The conversation delves into the internal ideological struggle within the Democratic party, contrasting its moderate and progressive “democratic socialist” wings. By examining recent primary results in Wisconsin and Michigan, they provide insight into which faction holds sway with different voter demographics and what this means for the party’s future platform and electability in a general election.