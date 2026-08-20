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The dust is settling on Tuesday’s primaries, but the results in Florida still provide some head scratching. This was on Dave Wheelan’s mind in this morning’s conversation. Also of interest, news that Democrats may be stepping back from races favoring Republican candidates if those Republicans are facing strong challenges by independents. All this in an effort to avoid splitting the vote.

Summary of the discussion….

Sharp, timely insight on Florida’s volatile politics: The panel unpacks a primary landscape where a Democratic Socialist (Angie Nixon) wins statewide attention while Republicans dominate turnout and positioning. They explain why Florida’s outcomes defy easy patterns—former Republicans winning Democratic nominations, insurgent progressives challenging incumbents, and a GOP environment that remains tough for Democrats.

A compelling candidate profile: Craig describes Angie Nixon’s Morning Joe appearance as energetic, issue-focused, and disarming of labels. He notes her nuanced positions (e.g., Israel policy aligned with mainstream Democrats; opposition to private prisons rather than “closing prisons”) and contrasts her with Ashley Moody, a Trump-aligned, election-denying Republican with long tenure in office. The takeaway: Nixon could make the race unexpectedly competitive by centering bread-and-butter issues like health care, food and gas costs, and mortgages.

Strategy clarity for 2026: Al articulates a targeted Democratic approach—prioritize winnable Senate and House contests, consolidate anti-Trump votes, and back viable independents in deep-red states to avoid splitting the vote. He cites pulling back in Nebraska, Idaho, and South Dakota while supporting independents where they can credibly challenge GOP incumbents, highlighting Dan Osborn’s potential in Nebraska.

Data-driven expectations: Referencing Nate Silver’s model, Al cites prospects for Democrats—around a 58% chance to win the Senate and 86–87% for the House—while stressing the need to win the national popular vote by roughly six points for a strong Senate position and three points for the House due to structural biases.

Broader implications: Craig adds that the independent-centered strategy forces Republicans to defend more seats and spend more, potentially shifting the map. He connects this to the rise of independent voters and suggests the approach could shape 2026 and 2028.

Civic tone and context: The conversation opens with bipartisan civility—birthday reflections on President Clinton and a notable greeting from the George H. W. and Barbara Bush Foundation—framing the dialogue as serious, non-dogmatic analysis rather than partisan bombast.

Created on August 20, 2026 at 14:23:12, this discussion offers grounded analysis, candidate-specific detail, and strategic clarity—ideal for listeners who want substance on Florida politics and the national 2026 election strategy without the noise.