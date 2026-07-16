Jay Clayton and Todd Blanche in confirmation hearings

To be clear, it is a difficult week. Our visit with the Spy’s Dave Wheelan may not provide much lift in your spirit, but we are addressing some of the troubling aspects of trying to confirm an Attorney General of the United States and the President’s Director of National Intelligence. All this, while the President seems determined to look back again at the 2020 elections in an address to the nation.

Let’s keep these key facts in mind as the President addresses the nation tonight: Joe Biden won the election in 2020 with 306 Electoral College votes and 51.3% of the popular vote to Trump's 232 electoral votes and 46.8% of the popular vote. Numerous questions have been asked and answered regarding the 2020 election and the facts above have not changed….but, stay tuned.

Summary of the discussion…

The dialogue offers a compelling, bipartisan critique of the state of US politics, focusing on the contentious confirmation hearings for key Trump administration nominees and the broader implications for presidential power, truth, and the integrity of democratic institutions. It’s a powerful examination of whether political loyalty has superseded the foundational duty of public servants to “speak truth to power.”

The discussion centers on the then-current Senate confirmation hearings for Todd Blanche, nominated for Attorney General, and Jay Clayton, nominated for Director of National Intelligence. Craig Fuller, a Republican advisor to former Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush, provides a measured yet deeply concerned analysis. He frames the hearings as more than just typical political theater in a midterm election year. Fuller argues that both nominees have wandered into “troubled waters” by appearing to prioritize loyalty to the President over the impartial duties of their prospective offices. He highlights the extraordinary spectacle of Clayton, a nominee for the nation’s top intelligence post, refusing to definitively state that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. For Fuller, this isn’t just a political misstep; it’s a fundamental failure of a nominee to acknowledge verifiable facts, raising serious questions about their capacity to provide unbiased counsel to a president. This segment is crucial for understanding how even seasoned Republican operatives view the erosion of long-held political norms.

Complementing Fuller’s analysis, Al From, a Democratic advisor to former President Bill Clinton, offers a much harsher and more impassioned critique. From labels the nominees’ performances as defiant and dishonest, part of a “mafia”-like pattern of behavior designed to serve the President at the expense of the truth. He connects the events on Capitol Hill to a broader, intensifying plan to undermine democracy, drawing a direct line from the “lies” in the hearing room to the President’s scheduled primetime address to relitigate the 2020 election. From’s visceral reaction, comparing the administration’s inner circle to characters from The Sopranos, provides a stark and urgent perspective on the perceived assault on democratic guardrails. His emotional account of visiting the Solidarity Museum in Gdansk, Poland, just before July 4, 2026, and contrasting the fight for freedom there with the political situation back home, adds a powerful, personal dimension to his argument.

Beyond the specific nominations, the conversation broadens to tackle the role and responsibility of the media. Both analysts grapple with the dilemma facing news networks over whether to broadcast the President’s upcoming speech. They agree it is not a legitimate presidential address on a matter of national importance but rather a self-serving political rally designed to spread disinformation. They explore the immense pressure networks face, caught between their journalistic duty and the fear of political retribution, including threats to their FCC licenses. This part of the discussion is particularly relevant for anyone concerned with the weaponization of media access and the challenges of maintaining a fact-based public discourse. By listening, you gain a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping not just political appointments, but the very information that reaches the American public.

Summary by Plaud