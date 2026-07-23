This week, Dave Wheelan at the Spy tossed us a critical question connecting to the argument engaged in since our founding about the separation of powers among the three branches of government. And, on this one, we have two points of view based on Capitol Hill experience and White House experience.

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A summary of the conversation…

In a candid, historically grounded conversation recorded on July 23, 2026, Al From and Craig Fuller unpack why Congress has ceded ground to the executive branch—and why that should matter to you.

Al traces a major internal shift: power in the Senate has moved from committee chairs to party leadership. In the 1970s, chairs drove legislation and guarded institutional prerogatives; today, leadership drafts bills and chairs answer to them, leaving fewer senators invested in protecting congressional powers. He pairs this with the rise of ideological, polarized parties since 1994, which makes senators prioritize party loyalty and primary survival over institutional independence. Media, money, and social platforms have further incentivized performative politics over governance.

Craig brings the executive-branch lens, arguing we’re in a “perfect storm” for expansive Article II power: a president who publicly claims his only limits are those “in his mind,” a Republican-led Congress reluctant to challenge a same-party president, and a Supreme Court skeptical of congressional delegations and inclined to restore executive authority. He illustrates how intra-party oversight once worked—Howard Baker’s Watergate questioning and the Tower Commission on Iran-Contra—and why today’s incentives and primary threats stifle similar pushback.

Together, they explain how self-preservation in polarized primaries, centralized Senate leadership, and instant-gratification politics erode the checks and balances the founders intended. Al recalls Muskie’s insight that Congress’s “inefficiencies” can protect liberty by slowing rash action—pressure that’s weaker under a dominant executive. Craig closes with voter implications, citing polling that disapproval of foreign policy and economic handling among independents and Republican leaners could trigger a midterm power shift, the most realistic guardrail if congressional leaders won’t act.

Listen if you want:

Concrete, insider examples of how Senate power structures evolved.

A clear, accessible primer on Article II tensions and modern judicial trends.

A bipartisan, experience-based diagnosis of why Congress won’t defend its turf—and what voters can do about it.

This is not punditry; it’s institutional memory and practical politics, distilled.