Diplomacy by Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was the focus this morning with Dave Wheelan asking what does it mean and what are the political consequences of the MOU. Fair questions with troubling answers!

A Summary of what we had to say….

In a frank and critical discussion from June 18, 2026, political analysts Craig Fuller and Al From dive deep into the significant political and diplomatic fallout from a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran. This conversation offers listeners a compelling, no-holds-barred look at the immediate consequences and long-term implications of what the speakers consider a major foreign policy blunder by the Trump administration.

You should listen to this discussion to gain a clear and insightful perspective on:

The Iran MOU Debacle: The analysts dissect a contentious agreement signed between the US and Iran. Craig Fuller describes it as one of the “most confounding situations” he has ever witnessed, arguing that it weakens America’s standing on the world stage and strengthens adversaries like Iran, China, and Russia. Al bluntly calls the agreement an “unconditional surrender of Donald Trump,” highlighting the administration’s failure to achieve any of its stated goals, from ending Iran’s nuclear program to securing regime change.

The Political Consequences: The conversation explores the severe political peril the MOU creates for Republicans heading into the fall elections. Both speakers agree that the deal is so transparently damaging that even staunch party allies are finding it difficult to defend, potentially leading to significant electoral setbacks. They note that while Senate Republicans have largely supported the President’s actions, the disastrous outcome of this war and subsequent agreement may finally force them to break ranks.

A Critical Examination of Presidential Conduct: Al provides a sharp critique of President Trump’s behavior, describing him as “unhinged,” “irrational,” and in a state of decline. He points to erratic public statements, a tantrum during a “Meet the Press” interview, and the President’s own admission that his fear of being a “Herbert Hoover” drove his decisions, as clear evidence of policy being driven by personal impulses rather than rational strategy.

The Roles of Key Administration Figures: The discussion offers a fascinating inside look at the political maneuvering within the administration. The analysts speculate on the thoughts of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who appeared “stoic” and uncomfortable during the MOU signing. They suggest that Rubio artfully maneuvered to have Vice President JD Vance take the lead on the final negotiations, effectively setting Vance up to take the blame for the inevitable failure.

This episode provides anyone a better understanding of the complex dynamics of a major foreign policy event, its impact on domestic politics, and the broader concerns surrounding the state of American leadership and democracy in mid-2026.

Summary provided by Plaud

Thanks, as always, for listening!