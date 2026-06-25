Not today says he….

The same question keeps coming to mind, “what in the world is going on?”

How does someone calculate that failing to sign a bipartisan housing bill doubted by his own administration as the most important in 30-years, delivering more affordable alternatives to first-time homebuyers is helpful to the nation or to his fellow Republicans in this election cycle.

Of course, when Donald J. Trump doesn’t get what he wants, everyone can suffer!

So, last nights presidential fit and the Tuesday elections were at the center of our weekly conversation with the Spy’s Dave Wheelan.

Summary of the conversation…

Recorded on June 25, 2026, this insightful conversation between political analysts Al From and Craig Fuller offers a sharp, timely analysis of the forces shaping the American political landscape. The hosts break down complex political maneuvers, providing clarity on how primary election results and high-stakes legislative battles on Capitol Hill could directly impact the upcoming November elections.

Tune in to hear the experts debate:

Maryland Primary Takeaways: The discussion kicks off with an analysis of the primary elections from earlier in the week. Craig highlights the significance of April Delaney’s congressional race victory in Maryland, arguing it was a major win not just for her but also for Governor Wes Moore. He explains how the governor’s bold endorsement solidified his influence and validated his ability to make a difference in key races, a crucial asset for the Democratic party heading into the general election.

The “Democratic Socialist” Factor: Al provides a counterpoint, suggesting the primary results were largely unsurprising. He dives into the wins by several Democratic Socialists in deep-blue New York districts, including a particularly radical candidate in Brooklyn. While arguing that their direct electoral impact is limited to non-competitive seats, Al explores the larger risk: how the media’s focus on these loud, far-left voices could be weaponized by Republicans to scare away crucial swing voters in more competitive districts across the country. He also flags the upcoming August Senate primary in Michigan as a real test of whether this progressive wing can win in a swing state, potentially jeopardizing a key Democratic seat.

Trump’s High-Stakes Hostage-Taking on Capitol Hill: The conversation shifts to a dramatic standoff in Washington, where President Trump is refusing to sign a popular bipartisan bill aimed at creating affordable housing. The hosts dissect his demand: that the Senate first pass his “Save America Act,” an election bill requiring proof of citizenship for voters. Craig frames this not as a negotiation but as a “fit thrown by the president,” illustrating an erosion of his relationship with congressional Republicans. He argues this move sends a “terrible message” that alienates young voters and proves Trump prioritizes his own agenda over the needs of his party and the public. Al agrees, describing the president as “increasingly unhinged” and making it clear he doesn’t care if his actions put congressional Republicans in a “deep hole for November.”

Al argues that the President, believing he cannot win a fair election, is systematically placing loyalists in key government positions to interfere with the vote. The speaker details several recent, alarming appointments: A known “election denier” named Olson has been made head of elections. Bill Haley, described as a “henchman,” has been appointed as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), a move specifically designed to bypass Senate confirmation and allegedly to enable interference similar to a past ballot seizure incident in Atlanta. Todd Blanche, another loyalist, has been nominated for Attorney General. Furthermore, the discussion highlights the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act,” a piece of legislation the speaker labels a “voter repression act.” Citing the Brennan Center, Al warns that this act could disenfranchise as many as 21 million eligible voters by imposing burdensome citizenship proof requirements and aiming to eliminate mail-in voting. Drawing a direct parallel to the events of January 6, 2021, Al asserts that the President’s actions over the past several weeks are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate strategy to “disrupt the election” or “steal” it outright. The speaker frames this as the single most important issue facing the nation, presenting a powerful case that the foundational principles of American democracy are at stake. Listen to understand the specific mechanisms allegedly being put in place and to grasp the full gravity of this developing situation.



This episode provides a compelling look at the internal fractures and strategic gambles within both major parties. By listening, you will gain a deeper understanding of how motivated voter bases, intra-party ideological battles, and presidential power plays are setting the stage for a volatile and unpredictable election season.

Summary by Plaud