From & Fuller / June 4, 2026
Our weekly conversation with the Spy's Dave Wheelan
So much to talk about! We dove into the meaning of the Republican controlled House of Representatives passing a war powers resolution aimed at getting President Trump to win the approval of Congress for the war effort in Iran. And, we found time to opine on the controversy at CBS News. Thank you and good night!
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A summary of what you will find on the video…
Two political analysts, Craig Fuller and Al From, deliver a sharp, point-counterpoint on a House War Powers Resolution aimed at limiting U.S. action against Iran—and what it reveals about Republican politics heading into the midterms. They follow with a candid, insider take on turmoil at CBS News and what it could mean for the future of hard‑nosed journalism.
Key takeaways you’ll get from listening
What the House vote really means:
Craig frames the resolution as a symptom of a weakening presidential grip on the GOP agenda, driven by electoral self-preservation: Republicans in swing or suburban districts feel pressure over gas and food prices, which voters connect to the Iran conflict.
Al pushes back on the “rebuke” narrative: only four Republicans crossed over, 208 stayed with the president—hardly an uprising. He argues the Senate might pass it, but a veto would kill it, making the immediate policy impact “no deal.”
Both agree the bigger story is political: the perceived mishandling of the Iran war is squeezing Republicans before the midterms, with real economic pain at the pump and grocery store.
The intra‑party dynamics you won’t see in headlines:
Trump’s public feuds with GOP lawmakers and meddling in primaries are fraying loyalty in both chambers.
Named names and districts matter: defections tie back to personal beefs with Trump, competitive districts, and suburban headwinds where the war is especially unpopular.
The strategic bind on Iran:
Al argues the administration can’t land a “better than Obama” deal and is chasing optics with paper agreements—citing Gaza and Lebanon as examples where ceasefires lacked enforceable disarmament and ground realities didn’t change.
Craig sees continued, growing pushback in Congress as costs mount and results lag, predicting more fractures as election pressure intensifies.
A rare and unvarnished look at CBS News upheaval:
Craig emphasizes leadership failure and open warfare inside CBS/60 Minutes—leaks, internal mistrust, falling ratings, and an aggressive push for change that’s alienating audiences.
Al connects the shake-up to external political pressure and corporate ownership: claims of spiked stories, firings of veteran producers and correspondents, and exits of marquee talent, raising alarms about independence and the future of adversarial reporting.
Why you’ll be glad you listened
You’ll get nuanced, insider reasoning—not just vote counts—about how war policy, economic pain, and campaign survival instincts are reshaping Republican behavior right now.
You’ll hear a smart debate: Craig sees institutional weakening and more GOP dissent ahead; Al cuts through the noise to show why the House vote is symbolically loud but substantively limited—while insisting the real crisis is strategic drift in Iran.
You’ll come away with a sober, detailed diagnosis of the stakes for American journalism, as corporate and political pressures collide with newsroom leadership struggles at one of the country’s most influential programs.
If you want a concise, reality‑checked briefing with names, districts, mechanics, and consequences—both on Capitol Hill and inside a marquee newsroom—this discussion delivers.
Summary by Plaud
As always, thanks for listening!