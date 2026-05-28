Texas was the topic where hundreds of millions of dollars will be spent on a single U.S. Senate race beyond anything seen before. And, Trump’s desire to secure the nomination for the weakest of two Republican candidates just makes no sense, unless you believe the President’s statement to his cabinet this week that he really does not care about the midterm elections.

A summary of the video…

If you’re trying to understand the high-stakes political landscape in the lead-up to the November 2026 elections, this discussion offers a crucial and timely analysis you won’t want to miss. Recorded on May 28, 2026, just after the Texas primary runoffs, this conversation provides an expert breakdown of two deeply interconnected and alarming trends in American politics: the weaponization of the justice system and the volatile nature of upcoming elections.

You should listen to this discussion to gain a detailed perspective on:

The “Texas Test Case”: The speakers, Al, Craig, and Dave, dive deep into the recent Texas primary results, specifically Ken Paxton’s victory. It is argued that President Trump has made a huge strategic mistake by insuring the nomination of the weakest Republican candidate, Ken Paxton. In a state where more money will be spent than ever before to determine the winner, Republicans had a near sure winner in the incumbent Senator John Cornyn; thus, the President has forced millions to be raised and spent to protect the Republican majority in the Senate. Importantly, while it was a decisive win for a Trump-endorsed candidate, the voter turnout represents only a small, intense fraction of the overall electorate. They explain why this makes the upcoming general election in Texas a genuinely contested and expensive race, moving it from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.” This segment provides a masterclass in reading election tea leaves, explaining why primary results can be deceiving and what factors could give the Democratic challenger a real, albeit difficult, shot at victory for the first time since 1988.

Trump’s “Retribution” Playbook: The conversation pivots to a chilling analysis of what they describe as a pattern of political retribution. The speakers highlight the recent news that the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, who has already won two civil lawsuits against Donald Trump for sexual abuse. They frame this not as an isolated incident but as part of a broader, more disturbing strategy.

The Erosion of Democratic Norms: You will hear a passionate and urgent argument that these actions—prosecuting political adversaries like Jim Comey, targeting senators, and now pursuing Jean Carroll—represent a systematic effort to “destroy our justice system” and “undermine democracy.” The speakers contend that this is one of the most important issues facing the country, one that transcends typical partisan divides. They describe it as a president using the full power of the government to settle personal scores and intimidate opponents, a tactic that makes reasoned political disagreement nearly impossible.

This isn’t just a recap of headlines; it’s a narrative that connects the dots between a contentious state primary and a national crisis of governance. By listening, you will get a clearer understanding of the forces shaping the upcoming elections and the fundamental principles at stake for American democracy.