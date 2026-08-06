Abdul El-Sayed victory speech — click on image to watch remarks (16 minutes into the recording)

Our weekly conversation with the Spy’s Dave Wheelan focused on the continuing interpretation and explanations around Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in the Michigan Democratic Primary election on Tuesday. And, then we touched on the confirmation of a new United States Attorney General.

Our conversation…

Click on the image to view the conversation

Summary of our conversation…

Recorded on August 6, 2026, this conversation offers a clear, candid breakdown of two high-stakes political stories: Michigan’s razor-thin Democratic primary and the looming Senate confirmation of Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Michigan’s Democratic primary decoded: Al explains why Abdul El-Sayed’s less-than-one-point win isn’t an outlier for Michigan, placing it within the state’s long history of surprising primary outcomes. He lays out the “wine track vs. beer track” split—educated, younger voters versus working-class and Black voters—and shows how El-Sayed’s coalition strength in college towns contrasts with Haley Stevens’s dominance in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties. The takeaway: El-Sayed must broaden appeal to win statewide, especially among working-class and Black voters.

Stakes for November: Both Al and Craig underscore that this race could decide control of the U.S. Senate. They frame the general election as a referendum on Donald Trump—even with Trump off the ballot—because Republican Mike Rogers accepted Trump’s endorsement. The central strategic question: Will voters who dislike Trump still back a Republican over discomfort with El-Sayed’s policies?

How campaigns will frame it: Craig argues traditional GOP scare tactics won’t land as strongly in 2026. Labels like “democratic socialist” matter less than concrete issues—economic anxiety, health care, and big money in politics—where El-Sayed is already drawing contrasts with Rogers.

A sober look at Todd Blanche’s confirmation: Shifting to Washington, Al predicts Blanche—Trump’s personal lawyer—will be confirmed by a single vote, citing a pattern of leadership-managed “passes” for vulnerable senators. Craig contextualizes with history, contrasting the independent posture of Reagan’s AG William French Smith with what he views as Blanche’s likely loyalty-first approach. Both warn of serious consequences for DOJ independence over the next two years.

What you’ll get by listening: grounded analysis without hype, a pragmatic map of Michigan’s electorate, smart general-election framing, and an insider’s view of Senate confirmation mechanics—all focused on what actually matters for control of Congress and the rule of law.

Summary of remarks by Abdul El-Sayed from his video…

Discussion Topics

Gratitude for supporters, colleagues, and family; reflections on democratic participation

Acknowledgment of primary opponents and call for party unity against Mike Rogers

Celebration of grassroots organizing overcoming heavy outside spending

Critique of corporate influence in politics; “people’s democracy” vs. special interests

Union solidarity and endorsements (UAW, AFT, NNU, AFGE, AAUP) and progressive allies (PCCC, MoveOn, Working Families Party)

Agenda: get money out of politics, put money back in pockets, pass Medicare for All

Personal narrative: immigrant family, public education, public health, and commitment to equity

Outreach across ideological lines; invitation to join the movement regardless of 2024 vote

Direct contrast with Mike Rogers and the GOP; challenge to multiple debates

Commitment to Jewish safety and inclusive solidarity; critique of AIPAC’s influence

Ground campaign scale: thousands of volunteers, door-knocking intensity

Vision for an America that invests in all children and communities

Forward-looking close: winning in November and continuing the movement

Summary

On August 6, 2026, Abdul El-Sayed took the stage with a message steeped in gratitude and a fierce defense of democratic participation. He opened by thanking allies—Senator McMorrow, Chairman Hertel, and Congresswoman Haley Stevens—and paid homage to a system that allowed a kid from an immigrant family to raise his hand and run. Democracy, he reminded the room, is a gift his family did not take for granted in the country they left behind. He extended that gratitude to primary opponents, praising their efforts to challenge corporate power, and called for unity around a shared purpose: ensuring democracy works for ordinary people.

El-Sayed’s reflections turned into a celebration of a grassroots machine that refused to yield to unprecedented outside spending. Volunteers, he said, knocked nearly ten thousand doors a day and proved a simple, stubborn truth: the power of many can beat the power of money. He framed the campaign as a brick-by-brick movement—born in living rooms, VFW halls, basements, and churches—where people shared their pain and their purpose. In those conversations about groceries, housing, gas, and health care, the campaign found its voice and its mandate.

He sketched a stark contrast between a people’s democracy and a politics owned by corporations. Pharmaceutical giants, tech companies, utilities, and insurers became shorthand for a system designed to pick pockets and drown out voters. Against that tide, he placed his coalition: unions like the UAW, AFT, National Nurses United, AFGE, AAUP; progressive organizations including the PCCC, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party; and hundreds of endorsers who lent their time and names. As a son of a car worker, he tied union power to middle-class dignity, arguing that the best place to build a car—and a family—remains where workers have the strength to bargain.

Policy, for El-Sayed, crystallized into a triad: get money out of politics, put money back in people’s pockets, and pass Medicare for All. He invited everyone—whether they backed the Democratic ticket or voted for Donald Trump in 2024—to join a movement organized around material needs: affordable groceries, homes, and health care, with tax dollars invested at home rather than siphoned by special interests. He framed this not as a partisan appeal but as a civic one, a renewal of a government of, by, and for the people.

The personal ran alongside the political. He described training as a physician and cherishing the moment when someone entrusts you with their pain because they believe you can help—a moment he tries to recreate in public service. He spoke about growing up minutes from a ten-year life expectancy gap, benefiting from public schools and public health while watching others—often from families longer rooted here—denied the same. This, he said, is the unfinished American project: to give all children what America gave him.

El-Sayed also addressed an issue that shadowed the race: Jewish safety and solidarity. He recalled seder tables and shul pews, and affirmed that his commitment to Jewish safety is inseparable from his commitment to the safety of his own daughters. Freedom for one people, he argued, cannot demand the extinguishing of another’s. That ethic—treating all children as our children—guided his vision for schools, health care, and jobs.

In direct contrast, he portrayed Mike Rogers as the embodiment of transactional politics: years in Congress followed by a swift cash-out, corporate checks from utilities and insurers, pliancy to Donald Trump, and a record he labels old, cynical, and for sale. With a mix of humor and challenge, he dared Rogers to five debates and promised to make the case across Michigan—town by town—that accountability is overdue.

The close returned to gratitude and resolve. He thanked his wife, Sarah, for carrying the family through the campaign’s demands, and saluted the volunteers whose shoe leather outran moneyed air wars. He invited supporters and skeptics alike into a movement that measures patriotism not by flags waved but by opportunities created: an America that invests in all its children, takes its democracy back from corporate capture, puts money in people’s pockets, and finally guarantees health care as a right. The task ahead, he said, is to turn that movement into a November victory—and into a durable mandate for a people’s democracy.

View full address which starts 16 minutes into the recording: CLICK HERE