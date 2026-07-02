There were a few revelations this past week. With the Spy’s Dave Wheelan, we look at the President’s earnings while in office and desire to have his acting Director of National Intelligence start declassifying documents. Curious….

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Summary of our conversation…

This lively, unscripted discussion—recorded on July 2, 2026—dives into the ethics, risks, and democratic consequences of a president monetizing the office, tying that behavior to alleged influence-trading, opaque fundraising, and a controversial push to declassify sensitive intelligence. If you care about how power and money intersect with American governance, why norms matter, and how election integrity can be quietly reshaped, this episode offers a bracing primer with sharp analogies, concrete claims, and competing angles.

The conversation opens with a devil’s-advocate question: what’s wrong with a president making money while in office? Al answers directly: the line is crossed when the money flow is entangled with corrupt schemes and access-selling—particularly when foreign actors or ultra-wealthy patrons stand to benefit and everyday supporters lose out. He cites staggering figures from financial disclosures and media reporting to argue that the scale isn’t incidental; it’s systemic. The thrust: prior presidents stepped away from business to avoid the appearance of impropriety, but here the office allegedly becomes a lever for personal enrichment and political advantage.

Craig reinforces the ethical core with plainspoken examples that make abstract conflicts feel real. Imagine your own mayor monetizing Wednesday-night “access dinners” at $100,000 a seat, or a police chief personally gifted a helicopter from a vendor. Those images cut through partisan fog: Americans instinctively recognize the moral hazard. He also draws a throughline to media consolidation and regulatory favors, suggesting that seemingly “normal” donations can ripple into outsized policy and market consequences. A quote from a former OMB director under Reagan underscores the imbalance: the wealthy often have weak policy cases but win because money buys attention, while strong public-interest arguments lack a megaphone. The verdict: none of this is normal, it carries costs, and a serious crackdown is overdue.

The episode’s most alarming thread is the declassification push. Craig and Al dissect a presidential directive to an acting Director of National Intelligence to swiftly declassify materials—apparently centered on 2020 election matters. They explain why this isn’t just bureaucratic housekeeping: it risks chilling allies and informants, drying up critical intelligence sources, and exposing sensitive methods. It also blurs the boundary between national security and domestic political combat, especially if the goal is to weaponize selective releases to shape the 2026 election narrative. The choice of an “acting” DNI—rather than a Senate-confirmed leader accountable to oversight—emerges as a strategy to minimize constraints during a pivotal period.

Listen if you want:

Clear, relatable explanations of conflicts of interest and why they matter

A sober assessment of how declassification can be politicized and why intelligence norms protect us

Historical context that helps decode today’s intra-party battles

Data-driven takeaways about who profits—and who loses—when power meets profit

It’s candid, fast-moving, and grounded in examples you can’t easily unsee.

Summary by Plaud