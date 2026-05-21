President Trump engages in primary contests

Our conversation on the outcome of Tuesday elections where President Trump chose to take on Republicans. And, thoughts on the passing of Barney Frank.

Why you might find this interesting…

It’s an insider’s look at how Trump’s primary “wins” may be weakening the GOP’s chances in November. Al From and Craig Fuller—seasoned political hands—explain why targeting fellow Republicans, including conservative stalwarts like Rep. Thomas Massie, can alienate independents and energize Democrats, even if it produces short-term headlines.

You’ll hear concrete data and strategic analysis, not just hot takes. Al cites the New York Times/Siena polling showing Trump’s approval at 26% among independents—then unpacks why intra-party retribution and legally dubious maneuvers could push those numbers even lower in decisive swing races.

It goes beyond the horse race to the stakes. The conversation dissects a reported DOJ “slush fund” and an IRS-related settlement that Al describes as unprecedented self-dealing—raising fundamental questions about rule of law, accountability, and what Republicans must do now if they want to hold Congress.

Craig offers a sober counterbalance: yes, Trump can sway primaries, but the strategy of endorsing scandal-plagued challengers against sitting GOP senators (like backing Ken Paxton against John Cornyn) could cost Republicans their majority and their ability to govern. He presses a key question: what case can Republicans make to voters about their accomplishments over the past two years?

There’s heart and history. A moving tribute to the late Barney Frank highlights his intellect, pragmatism, and his message to Democrats: lead with people, not ideological purity. Al’s personal stories—fundraising scrambles, redistricting battles, Dodd-Frank—bring political lessons to life.

What you’ll learn…

Why Trump’s primary interventions may be pyrrhic victories that hurt Republicans with independents and moderates in the general election on November 3, 2026.

How intra-party vendettas—like going after Massie and backing challengers to incumbents—could flip Senate control and diminish GOP influence regardless of primary outcomes.

The risks of legally and ethically questionable executive actions: alleged DOJ slush funds, IRS immunity claims, and the political fallout they create.

Practical guidance for both parties: Democrats should pair reform with voter-centered pragmatism; Republicans need to articulate tangible accomplishments and show leadership that can stand up to Trump when necessary.

A nuanced look at US foreign policy impulses—from Iran to Cuba—and why restraint and principle matter as much as power.

Standout quotes and ideas

“He wins every battle but he’s losing the war.” Al’s core thesis: tactical primary wins are overshadowed by strategic losses among independents who decide general elections.

“Republicans are losing while we’re winning.” Craig underscores the paradox of primary success leading to general-election vulnerability.

Barney Frank’s warning: “Don’t get so far in front of people that they can’t see you.” A timeless lesson on coalition-building.

Bottom line

If you care about how primary theatrics translate into general-election realities—and what it will take to govern after November—this conversation delivers seasoned analysis, data-driven arguments, and humane perspective. It’s a candid, timely briefing on the road to the 2026 elections and the choices that will shape the country’s political future.

Summary provided by Plaud