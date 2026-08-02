The video shares Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s acceptance speech in Oklahoma where he became the chairman of the bipartisan National Governors Association (NGA). This role provides him with a national platform where he will travel the country sharing his vision about the country.

His remarks begin about 6 minutes into the video following a moving introduction.

He accepted his new role by announcing a campaign for the NGA called “Service United.” During the speech he called on governors to create paid service opportunities in their states. The program is being launched with a $10 million dollar fund that will make grants to states.

Here is a summary of his speech…

In his inaugural address as Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA), Maryland Governor Wes Moore launched “Service United,” a bipartisan initiative designed to expand paid public service opportunities across the country. The speech is both a policy proposal and a broader appeal to restore civic trust through service rather than partisan conflict.

Governor Moore begins by contrasting the divisive tone of contemporary politics with the unique role governors play in solving practical problems. He argues that while Washington is often viewed as consumed by ideological conflict, governors have demonstrated that cooperation across party lines remains possible and necessary.

The emotional centerpiece of the speech is Moore’s visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial, where he draws lessons from the response to the 1995 bombing. He highlights what Oklahomans call the “Oklahoma Standard”—the principle that when tragedy strikes, people help one another without regard to politics, race, religion, or background. Moore presents this as a model for national renewal and the philosophical foundation of Service United.

The initiative itself calls on governors of both parties to create or expand paid state service programs that give young adults opportunities to work in areas such as education, conservation, mental health, veterans’ services, and community development. Moore notes that Maryland pioneered a paid service-year option for recent high school graduates and cites successful service programs already operating in Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, and Connecticut as evidence that different states can tailor programs to their own needs.

To launch the effort, the NGA announced a $10 million philanthropic fund, supported by the Andrew Carnegie Foundation and the Schultz Family Foundation. States will be eligible for grants of up to $1.5 million to develop or expand service programs, with a long-term goal of engaging one million Americans in service each year within the next decade.

Moore frames the initiative as a response to two intertwined national challenges: increasing civic polarization and the millions of young Americans who are neither working nor attending school. He argues that structured service can build workforce skills, create educational and career pathways, and foster relationships across social and political divides.

Why this speech matters

This is an important speech because it is more than a ceremonial address by the new NGA chair—it signals a governing philosophy likely to define Moore’s national profile. Rather than focusing on traditional partisan priorities, Moore advances national service as a unifying strategy that combines workforce development, civic engagement, and community problem-solving.

Politically, the speech is also notable because it positions Moore as a leader seeking bipartisan common ground at a time of heightened polarization. His emphasis on governors as pragmatic problem-solvers, coupled with repeated references to shared responsibility and service, suggests an effort to elevate a message that could resonate well beyond state government.

Whether Service United ultimately succeeds will depend on participation by governors and sustained financial support. Nonetheless, the address represents one of the clearest articulations to date of Governor Moore’s broader national vision: that rebuilding civic life begins not with winning political arguments, but with creating more opportunities for Americans to serve one another.

Summary by ChatGPT