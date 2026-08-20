Gov. Wes Moore exits the stage at the National Action Network Convention in New York in April. Moore has spent at least a portion of one in every five days out of state since he took office in 2023. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)

Spotted this story in the Baltimore Banner this morning. Seems inevitable that people will notice the growing interest in Maryland’s governor across the country. Not only is he one of the Democrats best fundraisers, he now leads the National Governors Association.

So, is this good for Maryland or bad? Either way, the travel is likely to only grow after the November elections. The first primary in South Carolina seems ready-made for Governor Moore and it is only about 14 months after the November election this year.

Here is the full story: CLICK HERE

Summary of the article….

A Baltimore Banner analysis finds that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has spent at least part of 270 days outside Maryland since taking office in 2023—roughly one of every five days. His travel has accelerated: since January 2025, he has been in other states on about 25% of days, excluding regular Washington, D.C., travel and roughly four weeks of international travel.

Moore has visited at least 27 states, mixing official state business with Democratic political activity, fundraising and national appearances. Recent trips include campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan, as well as fundraising in New York and Massachusetts. New York is his most frequently visited state.

The governor’s office strongly disputes The Banner’s methodology because more than 110 of the 270 days were partial travel days—including days when Moore also worked in Maryland. Moore argues that he remains fully engaged in governing wherever he is and says the travel has been “in no way a distraction.”

Nevertheless, some normally Democratic-aligned labor leaders and Senate President Bill Ferguson have questioned whether Moore is sufficiently focused on Maryland. AFSCME and the D.C. AFL-CIO notably declined to endorse him in this year’s Democratic primary.

Politically, Moore appears unharmed: a recent independent poll put his Maryland approval rating at 56%. His travel also reflects his growing national stature and chairmanship of the National Governors Association. Security costs associated with his travel totaled more than $1.1 million during his first three years.

Bottom line: The story implicitly frames Moore’s travel as an emerging 2028 question: despite his denials of presidential ambitions, his schedule increasingly resembles that of a governor building a national political profile.