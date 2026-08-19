Bill Clinton and yours truly at a DLC event.

— New York Times photo

Today is Bill Clinton’s 80th birthday.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a quarter century since he left the White House and more than 35 years since he and I traveled the country developing the ideas that would animate his 1992 campaign and his presidency.

Ginger and I still keep in touch with Bill and Hillary Clinton, and we had the opportunity to spend a couple of hours with them yesterday both reminiscing and looking ahead to the future.

In the chaos, corruption, and cruelty of the Trump years, the successful presidencies of Reagan and Clinton are a faint memory for many Americans, but they can serve as reminder of what America at its best can be.

Clinton gave America eight years of peace and prosperity.

When he left office in January 2001, America was on a roll. The economy was the best it had been in the lifetimes of most Americans, with the longest period of sustained economic growth in American history.

Employment was at an all-time high and unemployment at a three-decade low. Inflation was low and under control. Incomes and wages were going up. Child poverty was down, and the welfare rolls were cut nearly in half. The violent crime rate was the lowest in a quarter century. The federal government was the smallest since the Kennedy administration. And his environmental record was the best since Theodore Roosevelt.

Not surprisingly, Clinton left the White House with a 66 percent approval rating in the Gallup poll, the highest rating for a president leaving office since Gallup began rating presidents during the Truman administration.

To put the Clinton years in perspective, I’ve attached two columns that are well worth a read.

The first, by John Harris, the founding editor of POLITICO and a Clinton biographer, appeared today in POLITICO Magazine. Harris argues that enough time has now passed to judge the character issues that often dogged Clinton more fairly — particularly in light of a decade dominated by Trump. (Emphasis mine.)

The second is a column I wrote for the Huffington Post a dozen years ago at a time when far left Democrats, with little or no sense of history, were heaping criticism on the Clinton agenda. My piece was called, What Progressives Owe Bill Clinton. It seems particularly relevant today in light if the attacks of Democratic Socialists against the Clinton and Obama administrations.

Summary of “Bill Clinton Turns 80 Today. Does the Old Man Have Character?” by John F. Harris (POLITICO founding editor), Aug. 19, 2026

Overview: Written by a journalist who covered Clinton’s White House for six years and later wrote a book assessing his presidency, this is a personal reflection on Clinton’s legacy as he turns 80 — the same week the country is two years out from a “post-Trump future.” Harris argues that enough time has passed to render a fairer verdict on the character debates that dogged Clinton throughout his career.

Key highlights:

• A generational marker. Clinton is now roughly the same age as Trump (two months younger) and just a month behind George W. Bush, who also turned 80 recently — prompting Harris to note the country itself feels “old” and backward-looking, in contrast to the more optimistic politics Clinton represented.

• Four ways Clinton “won” the character argument, in Harris’s view:

1. Responsibility — despite personal recklessness, Clinton was disciplined and sober in his use of presidential power, rarely diverging from what he genuinely believed was right.

2. Persuasion — his brand of politics tried to win over skeptics through argument and respect, contrasting with today’s “politics of mobilization,” which relies on contempt and tribal turnout.

3. The fight for power — Harris revisits Clinton’s framing of the Lewinsky scandal/impeachment as a proxy war by opponents rather than a legitimate character reckoning, arguing that subsequent history (particularly comparisons to Trump-era ethics controversies) has vindicated that view.

4. Perseverance — both Clintons’ decades of staying together and staying in the political fight, weathering scandal and setbacks, reflect a durable kind of character.

• Personal anecdotes add texture: Clinton’s fatherless childhood, his 1996 “more yesterdays than tomorrows” remark, his heart surgery at 58, a tense 2004 exchange with Peter Jennings about historians ranking him low on “moral authority,” and Hillary’s “sticker” line about why she stayed married to him.

• Closing note: Harris observes Clinton now appears frailer and makes fewer public appearances, but frames the more urgent question as not about Clinton’s character, but the country’s — whether America can recover a more generous, persuasion-based vision of politics.

Why it’s worth reading: This isn’t a straight biographical retrospective — it’s an opinionated, historically-informed argument from a journalist with unusual proximity to the Clinton era, using his 80th birthday as a hook to reassess 1990s-style centrist, “persuasion” politics against today’s more polarized “mobilization” politics. It’s useful for readers interested in how legacy narratives shift over time, how Clinton-era scandals look different in hindsight, and broader reflections on the health of American political culture heading into the next presidential cycle.

— Summary by Claude

CLICK HERE for the full text of the Harris column

Summary of “What Progressives Owe Bill Clinton” by Al From May 14, 2014

Overview and Highlights:

Writing in 2014, Al From — founder of the Democratic Leadership Council — argues Bill Clinton pulled progressive Democrats back from the brink. Before Clinton’s 1992 win, Democrats had lost three straight presidential elections by historically wide margins, and pundits assumed Republicans had a lock on the White House. From credits Clinton with reviving the party by grounding it in three “New Democrat” principles: opportunity for everyone, responsibility from everyone, and a shared sense of community.

The piece credits Clinton’s economic approach — fiscal discipline, investment in workers and technology, and expanded trade — with fueling nearly 23 million new jobs, unemployment as low as 3.9%, and record median family income. From highlights that low-income Americans’ earnings grew faster than high earners’ during this period, and that roughly eight million people rose out of poverty, a figure he says dwarfed anti-poverty progress under Reagan. He also points to complementary policies like the expanded earned income tax credit, welfare-to-work reform, and education initiatives such as charter schools as reinforcing that growth with reduced inequality.

From closes by arguing Clinton’s core framework — growth paired with opportunity and civic responsibility — remains a usable template for Democrats even as specific policies need updating for new challenges.

Why it’s worth reading:

This is a persuasive op-ed, not neutral reporting — written by an architect of the centrist “New Democrat” movement Clinton championed. It’s useful as a window into ongoing intra-party debates: whether Democrats should govern from the center with pro-growth, market-friendly policies, or push further left. Reading it alongside critiques of Clinton-era deregulation (like Glass-Steagall repeal) gives a fuller picture of that debate, since this piece largely omits those critiques.

— Summary by Claude

CLICK HERE for the full text of my column