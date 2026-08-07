Just spotted this story about Republicans backing Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff in Georgia…

Zachary Bynum / Updated on: August 6, 2026 / 8<38 PM EDT / CBS Atlanta

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoﬀ is highlighting an uncommon political advantage in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races:endorsements from well-known Republicans.

In the span of three days, former Republican U.S. Sen. Jeﬀ Flake ofArizona, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and TiLon Mayor Julie Smith all announced they are backing Ossoﬀ’s reelection campaign over Republican nominee U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

Earlier this week, Flake told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Ossoﬀ’s “character, constituent work and respect for the institution” outweighed their policy diﬀerences. Flake also said he was troubled by Collins’ refusal to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s2020 election victory.

The endorsements from two Republican mayors in South Georgia further underscore the bipartisan support Ossoﬀ’s campaign is amassing.

Smith, the Republican mayor of TiLon, said Ossoﬀ has consistently delivered for the region.“He’s been very good to South Georgia,” Smith said. “I’m a Republican, but there are times when a person exceeds the party. They go above and beyond.”

Matheson, the Republican mayor of Valdosta, acknowledged the political risks of crossing party lines but said his experience working with Sen. Ossoﬀ made the decision clear. “I will take heat for this endorsement, and it doesn’t matter,” Matheson said. “There’s no way I can turn my back on this relationship.”