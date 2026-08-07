Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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Martha Blaxall's avatar
Martha Blaxall
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Thanks, Craig, for promoting this story about Sen. Jon Ossoff. His constituent service is a huge priority for him and it is rewarding to have these two Republican mayors support his re-election. I know him well and he is an absolutely solid, hardworking Senator!

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