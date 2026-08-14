Hot Takes / August 13, 2026

Commentary by Al From and Craig Fuller Podcast

Al From and Craig Fuller have joined Dave Wheelan, founder and executive editor of The Spy, every week since 2020 to discuss current events: global, national and local. This is a collection of those online conversations along with new views.

Al From and Craig Fuller have joined Dave Wheelan, founder and executive editor of The Spy, every week since 2020 to discuss current events: global, national and local. This is a collection of those online conversations along with new views.