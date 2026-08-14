Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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Hot Takes / August 13, 2026

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Al From and Craig Fuller
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As always, there were many options from which to select this week!

Summary…

  • A sharp, timely breakdown of the new Attorney General’s first move: Craig argues that Todd Blanche squandered his “first imp…

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