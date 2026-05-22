A few closing thoughts for the week. Enjoy this Memorial Day weekend!

Al’s Hot Take

It’s timely and reflective: Set against the backdrop of commissioning week in Annapolis and the approach of Memorial Day on May 25, 2026, the speaker offers a heartfelt, firsthand portrait of the U.S. Naval Academy’s newest officers—“the best of America”—and ties that pride to the broader meaning of service and sacrifice.

Vivid, on-the-ground perspective: You’ll feel the energy of Annapolis—mids in uniform lining the streets, Blue Angels roaring overhead during rehearsals and performances, and the palpable anticipation of Friday’s graduation—bringing the ceremony and tradition of military commissioning to life.

Personal credibility and history: The speaker served as chairman of the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors at the end of the Clinton administration and the start of the George W. Bush administration, lending informed context to what the Academy cultivates in its future leaders.

Thought-provoking contrast: The conversation juxtaposes the honor of military service with sharp criticism of current presidential leadership—calling out a “war of choice” in Iran and a perceived degradation of service by a president who avoided it—raising urgent questions about civilian-military trust, accountability, and national direction.