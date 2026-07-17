What a week! It’s hard to get our policy straight on the Strait of Hormuz. And, what is the Trump administration thinking as it “selects” the immigrants it wants in the United States? All this and more in our Hot Takes for the week.

Craig Fuller

Al From

Summary of the Hot Takes…

Recorded on July 17, 2026, this exchange delivers two sharply argued “hot takes” on headline-grabbing policy proposals—each with real-world implications for global trade, national security, and America’s identity.

First, Craig Fuller tackles the whiplash-inducing policy moves surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. He spotlights a stark contradiction at the heart of the administration’s messaging: while officials have emphasized that the Strait is international waters with free passage—a core justification for confrontation with Iran—the President abruptly floated a 20% fee on cargo ships transiting the Strait, ostensibly to fund U.S. protection. Craig underscores how that proposal directly conflicts with the administration’s stated principles and international norms, raising questions about coherence, credibility, and the rules-based order.

Just as consequential is the swift reversal: within roughly twenty-four hours, the fee idea was ditched in favor of pursuing trade deals instead. Craig’s central concern isn’t only the substance—it’s the volatility. Policy flip-flops of this magnitude can roil markets, spook allies, embolden adversaries, and sow confusion inside government. He frames the episode as symptomatic of a leadership style that makes planning nearly impossible, with potential ripple effects across defense, diplomacy, and commercial shipping. If you care about geopolitical stability, maritime law, and the delicate balance of deterrence in a vital oil chokepoint, Craig’s analysis helps you grasp why seemingly “small” pronouncements matter—and how inconsistency can carry a real strategic price.

Then Al pivots to immigration, pulling no punches on a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. is considering a $100,000 bond requirement for certain green card applicants abroad. He argues that attaching a six-figure price tag to lawful immigration isn’t just policy—it’s a profound shift in national character.

Al places the idea in historical and moral context, invoking Ronald Reagan’s farewell address and America’s unique promise: come to America and become an American. By rooting the critique in personal history—his father coming as a child immigrant in 1914—Al makes the issue visceral. He translates the proposed bond into 1914 dollars, roughly $3,000 at the time, equating it to three to four years of a factory worker’s wages or the cost of a house.

The point lands: a price gate this high would have foreclosed countless journeys that built families, businesses, and communities. Al anticipates the policy’s stated logic—that high-paying immigrants won’t need public benefits—and counters that this approach narrows the definition of who “deserves” to come, favoring wealth over aspiration and contribution. He sees it as a break with the pluralistic ethos that has kept America innovative, resilient, and “young.”

What makes this discussion worth listening to is the blend of immediacy and depth. Rather than rehashing headlines, both hosts interrogate the stakes: rule-of-law consistency versus ad hoc decision-making in a contested waterway; and the soul of American immigration policy—welcoming strivers versus gating entry by wealth. The tone is direct, the stakes are clear, and the arguments connect policy to people, from cargo captains navigating Hormuz to families dreaming of a future in America.

Summary by Plaud