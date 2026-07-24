You will hear us this week on topics from measles to voter analysis along with dissecting White House leaks.

Al’s Hot Takes

Craig’s Hot Take

Summary of our discussion….

This discussion from July 23, 2026, offers sharp analysis on two pressing, yet distinct, political and social issues, providing a compelling look at the forces shaping current events. If you want to understand the real-world consequences of political rhetoric and the surprising demographics driving a key political movement, this conversation is essential.

The first topic examines the alarming resurgence of measles. As of mid-2026, cases have already surpassed the total for all of 2025, hitting a 35-year high. The speaker directly links this public health crisis to anti-vaccine sentiment, arguing it is a tangible, dangerous outcome of rhetoric from political figures like Secretary Kennedy. This segment highlights a critical issue that often slips under the radar but has life-or-death implications, making it a crucial listen for anyone concerned with public health and the impact of political discourse.

The second part of the discussion pivots to a fascinating analysis of the modern Democratic Socialist movement, drawing on data from analyst Nate Silver. Countering the common narrative that the movement is primarily composed of the “working class,” the speaker reveals its core support comes from a specific, unexpected demographic: downwardly mobile, highly educated individuals with postgraduate degrees but earning less than $60,000 annually. This insight explains the political push for policies like student loan forgiveness and illuminates the irony of urban gentrification, where the “gentrifiers” themselves are often the movement’s base. By exploring the complex relationship between education, income, and political identity, this analysis provides a nuanced understanding of who is truly driving this influential faction of the Democratic party and why.

Finally, the conversation concludes with a brief but telling anecdote about a security-related story involving President Trump’s new Boeing 747, revealing how sensitive information can sometimes originate from the very top.