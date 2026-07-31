Hot Takes | July 30, 2026

A summary of our Hot Takes for the week….

In a discussion from July 30, 2026, Craig and Al, present compelling “hot takes” on current political developments that listeners and readers will find both alarming and insightful. This conversation is worth your time if you are interested in the evolving landscape of U.S. gun laws or the internal dynamics of the Democratic Party.

Craig leads with a developing story concerning a significant shift in U.S. firearm regulations. He reveals that in January 2026, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion deeming a nearly 100-year-old law that restricts mailing small firearms to be unconstitutional. This has prompted the U.S. Postal Service to propose new regulations, now open for public comment, that could potentially allow firearms to be ordered online and shipped directly to a buyer’s home, bypassing the need for a federally licensed dealer and background check. Fuller adds a layer of political intrigue by noting Donald Trump Jr.’s investment in an online gun retailer that stands to benefit from such a change.

Al follows up by analyzing the influence of progressive politics on the Democratic Party’s prospects in the Senate. He focuses on the upcoming Michigan primary, where a progressive candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is challenging a more moderate Democrat, Haley Stevens. Citing recent polling, Al argues that while Stevens appears positioned to win the general election, El-Sayed’s nomination could cost the Democrats a crucial Senate seat. He supports this with data from political strategist Paul Begala, which suggests that in several key states, Democratic Senate candidates are outperforming 2024 presidential results. However, in states like Michigan, where progressive candidates are prominent, that advantage shrinks significantly, highlighting a critical strategic challenge for the party.