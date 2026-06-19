Two very different comments in our weekly Hot Takes.

Craig’s Hot Take…

Al’s Hot Take

Summary of comments…

Al’s “hot take” details a concerning move by the President to cancel a Senate confirmation hearing and install loyalists in key intelligence and justice positions. He argues this is a deliberate effort to create an “election rigging team” to interfere in the 2026 elections, setting a dangerous precedent for the nation.

In contrast to the heavy political analysis, Craig’s “hot take” provides a moment of reflection and hope. After a two-week motorcycle trip through rural Vermont, he shares his experience of an America detached from the political turmoil of Washington, D.C. He describes communities celebrating together, flying American flags, and focusing on local life, suggesting that despite the high-stakes political drama, a fundamental goodness and sense of community endures across the country.

Summary provided by Plaud

As always, thanks for listening!