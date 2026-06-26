Campaign Finance / The Right to Vote...Issues of the Day!

We both focused on aspects of elections.

Craig’s focus was on a Wall Street Journal story on Larry Ellison’s previously unreported $45 million contribution to Trump’s 2024 campaign and the ensuing favorable relationship. Al commented on the troubling situation with campaign contributions and on President Trump’s allies setting up to challenge 2026 elections in November.

A summary of the conversation….

Recorded on June 25, 2026, this discussion between commentators Craig Fuller and Al From offers a critical and timely examination of two deeply intertwined issues threatening the foundation of American democracy: the corrosive influence of undisclosed “dark money” in politics and the escalating efforts to undermine the electoral process. If you are concerned about the integrity of elections, the power of media, and the accountability of public officials, this conversation provides essential context and a stark warning about the challenges ahead.

The discussion begins with Craig’s “hot take” on a troubling revelation from The Wall Street Journal about a $45 million contribution from tech billionaire Larry Ellison to a pro-Trump independent fund. Craig explains why this is more than just a large donation; it’s a case study in how the ultra-wealthy can potentially trade vast, undisclosed sums for favorable regulatory action. He puts the sheer scale of this contribution into perspective, calculating that for a person with a $1 million net worth, an equivalent donation would be about the cost of an annual streaming subscription to Paramount+. Craig connects this financial influence to Ellison’s reported ambition to acquire major media outlets like CBS and potentially CNN, raising alarms about the concentration of media power in the hands of politically connected magnates.

Al builds on this point, framing Ellison’s potential media acquisitions as a dangerous step toward a more autocratic government, where key news sources could fall under the control of a “Trump crony.” He then pivots to his own “hot take,” detailing another alarming development from the previous day, June 24, 2026. Al reports on a new rule being pushed by the Postmaster General that would prevent the post office from delivering mail-in ballots in states that refuse to turn over their voter lists to the administration. He argues this is a blatant component of a broader voter repression strategy, designed to manipulate election outcomes.

Together, the speakers paint a comprehensive picture of a multi-front assault on democratic norms. They argue that these actions—from secret multi-million dollar donations to overt attempts to suppress votes—demonstrate a clear pattern of attempting to secure power through means other than winning over voters. This conversation is not a theoretical debate; it is a grounded analysis of current events that connects the dots between campaign finance, media control, and election integrity. Listen to this discussion to gain a deeper understanding of the high-stakes political maneuvers shaping the nation and what they could mean for the future of American democracy.

Summary by Plaud