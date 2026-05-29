Hot Takes / May 28, 2026
What's in your wallet?
Here are a few quick weekly thoughts recorded for Spy Journal subscribers and shared with you here. A summary of the comments is also provided.
Craig Fuller
Al From
What you find on the videos….
It opens with a jaw-dropping, timely scoop: the U.S. Treasury is reportedly exploring a new $250 note tied to America’s 250th anniversary—and, breaking with long tradition, politically appointed officials are entertaining Donald Trump’s push to put his own likeness on it. You’ll hear what’s being discussed, why it’s unprecedented, and the implications if it happens.
The conversation quickly pivots to substance over spectacle with a data-driven “hot take” grounded in a recent Cato Institute study on immigration and the federal budget. Contrary to common claims, the study (covering 1994–2023) finds immigrants:
Pay more in taxes at higher effective rates than native-born Americans,
Use fewer costly public benefits,
Generated a $14.5 trillion fiscal surplus over three decades, helping cut deficits by nearly a third compared to a $48 trillion deficit scenario without immigrants.
The hosts connect these findings to broader questions of policy integrity and public safety, referencing analyses of crime rates and critiquing corruption and alleged slush funds, making a case that the “real enemies” to fiscal health and governance are not immigrants but political actors who misrepresent data and misuse public resources.
Take Aways
A sharp, newsy briefing on a potential currency redesign and its political stakes.
Clear, accessible explanations of long-term fiscal impacts of immigration, backed by a major think tank’s study.
A compelling argument about choosing evidence over ideology—useful for anyone debating policy, deficits, or public trust.
When to listen
Created on May 28, 2026, at 10:19:54. Perfect for a timely listen if you want the latest on the currency story and a fresh, fact-checked perspective on immigration’s budget impact.