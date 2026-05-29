Here are a few quick weekly thoughts recorded for Spy Journal subscribers and shared with you here. A summary of the comments is also provided.

It opens with a jaw-dropping, timely scoop: the U.S. Treasury is reportedly exploring a new $250 note tied to America’s 250th anniversary—and, breaking with long tradition, politically appointed officials are entertaining Donald Trump’s push to put his own likeness on it. You’ll hear what’s being discussed, why it’s unprecedented, and the implications if it happens.

The conversation quickly pivots to substance over spectacle with a data-driven “hot take” grounded in a recent Cato Institute study on immigration and the federal budget. Contrary to common claims, the study (covering 1994–2023) finds immigrants: Pay more in taxes at higher effective rates than native-born Americans,

Use fewer costly public benefits,

Generated a $14.5 trillion fiscal surplus over three decades, helping cut deficits by nearly a third compared to a $48 trillion deficit scenario without immigrants.