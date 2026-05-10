As of May 7th…CLICK image for current calculations

Two different takes on one subject…federal spending!

Al From

Craig Fuller

Now featuring a summary…

Al’s Hot Take: Al highlighted a piece by Bill Galston in the Wall Street Journal concerning the national debt. He reported that the U.S. national debt has just passed 100% of GDP and is projected to reach 120% by 2036. This year, interest on the debt will cost one trillion dollars, money that cannot be invested in priorities like education or healthcare. Al warned that if this trend continues, the U.S. will be spending two out of every three borrowed dollars on interest within two decades. He contrasted this with the fiscal responsibility shown by Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, lamenting that today, neither the President nor Congress “seems to give a damn about the deficit.”

Craig’s Hot Take: Craig discussed a recent expert report on the impact of congressional inaction on health care. The report estimates that the expiration of tax credits will cause 4 million Americans to drop their health insurance, while changes to Medicaid will lead to another 6.5 million losing coverage. This loss of over 10 million insured individuals, who tend to be healthier, will skew the insurance pool towards sicker people, raising insurance costs for everyone. Furthermore, he noted the personal tragedy and the increased financial burden on the public healthcare system, as those who lose coverage will rely on expensive emergency room care. He called it a “very sad state of affairs.”

Note: this summary was produced by Plaud Note Pro

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