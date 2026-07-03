We know with our focus on the 2026 midterm elections that the number of articles is growing. And, we want you to see what you want to see without overloading the system.

If you enjoy getting the articles as we publish them, you don’t need to do a thing.

If you would prefer to opt out of receiving some of the articles when published, you can opt out of specific topics. Just click on the button below which you will also now see on every post. All articles are published to the homepage.

Additionally, we added a button that takes you just to the list of current articles in the Election Focus section and this button will also appear at the bottom of each post.

Again, we want you to receive what you want when you want it and not overburden the email box.

Let us know if you have any questions about how all of this works; or other suggestions that would be useful.