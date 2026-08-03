President Donald Trump walks with Eric Trump as they prepare to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

OK….I’m always on the lookout for my “Hot Take” of the week that Al and I reveal at the end of the week. It’s only Monday, but I think this development is a pretty strong candidate!

While President Trump and his organization have complained about “debanking,” we didn’t know just why Team Trump was chased out of banks. Yes, banks, plural. Seems JP Morgan has done the same thing that Capital One has done and for similar reasons.

You kind of have to read this to believe it! Oh, and the reason we are learning more about all of this is because the Trump Organization decided to sue the banks!

Full article HERE.

Summary of the article…

Summary: Capital One Says It Closed Trump Organization Accounts Over Money-Laundering Concerns

Capital One has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Trump Organization, arguing that its 2021 decision to close approximately 385 Trump-related bank accounts resulted from a lengthy anti-money-laundering (AML) review, not political retaliation following the January 6 Capitol attack.

Key Points

Capital One’s central defense is that the account closures followed “months of analysis and a careful review” by its financial-crimes team, staffed by personnel with extensive law-enforcement experience. The bank maintains the decision was based on AML concerns rather than political considerations.

The Trump Organization disputes that explanation , alleging the accounts were closed because financial institutions sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump after January 6. According to the lawsuit, the AML justification was created after the fact to conceal politically motivated “debanking.”

Capital One rejects those allegations , arguing that the Trump Organization selectively quoted internal documents and that nothing supports the claim that the AML rationale was pretextual. The bank also notes it never publicly disclosed its reasons at the time and gave the Trump entities several months, along with extensions, to transfer their accounts elsewhere.

A significant portion of the Trump Organization’s amended complaint remains under seal , including an entire section titled “January 6, 2021: The Political Trigger,” limiting what is publicly known about its detailed allegations.

Capital One also argues that its account agreements expressly allowed it to close accounts at any time, with or without cause or notice . Earlier this year, Judge Roy Altman dismissed a previous version of the lawsuit on similar contractual grounds, finding that such provisions generally give banks broad discretion.

The bank further contends that it could not legally disclose any internal AML findings because federal banking secrecy laws prohibit revealing certain anti-money-laundering investigations. That issue has also led to a parallel dispute over what court records should remain sealed.

The case is part of a broader series of lawsuits by Trump-affiliated entities against major financial institutions. A separate lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase raises similar claims regarding account closures, while President Trump has issued an executive order directing regulators to address what he and other conservatives characterize as politically motivated “debanking.”

The article emphasizes that, at this stage, the court is evaluating competing legal claims rather than determining whether the underlying money-laundering concerns or allegations of political retaliation are factually correct.

Summary by ChatGPT