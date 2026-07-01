State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, and Rep. Haley Stevens are competing for the Democratic nomination for Michigan’s U.S. senate seat.

The Michigan primary election has become the one to watch with an open Senate seat up for grabs and the widely held view that the Democrat must win if there is a chance for Democrats to take control of the U.S. Senate after the November election. The winning Democrat in the primary will face former Republican congressman Mike Rogers.

Click here for the FULL ARTICLE which includes a recorded interview.

Summary of the interview….

With control of the U.S. Senate potentially hinging on Michigan, this conversation offers an unusually revealing look at one of the country’s most closely watched Democratic primaries. The interview explores not simply who is leading the race, but whether many of the assumptions political professionals have relied upon for years about “electability” are beginning to collapse.

Pollster Adam Carlson discusses new research comparing Democratic candidates Abdul El-Sayed, Haley Stevens, and Mallory McMorrow against Republican Mike Rogers. Contrary to the conventional wisdom that El-Sayed’s progressive positions would make him a weaker general election candidate, Carlson’s polling finds virtually no evidence of an electoral penalty. In fact, El-Sayed slightly outperforms both Stevens and McMorrow in hypothetical head-to-head matchups against Rogers, challenging the widespread belief that the safest path to victory lies with a more establishment candidate.

The interview becomes particularly compelling as Carlson explains what lies beneath those numbers. Progressive Democratic voters—especially those angered by U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza—express unusually strong reservations about Haley Stevens, citing both her ties to AIPAC and her identification with the Democratic establishment. Carlson argues that for many voters, support for Israel has become a defining moral issue that can outweigh traditional political considerations, particularly in Michigan, home to one of the nation’s largest Arab American populations and the birthplace of the 2024 “Uncommitted” movement.

Beyond the Middle East, the discussion explores broader political currents reshaping the Democratic Party. Carlson suggests voters today are motivated less by traditional ideological labels than by economic frustration, inflation, and distrust of political institutions. Independents, he argues, increasingly combine views that cross conventional partisa

Summary by Plaud