Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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Morning Brief / A Conversation with ABC's Jonathan Karl

Our takeaways from a conversation last weekend
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Craig Fuller's avatar
Al From and Craig Fuller
May 12, 2026

We visited this morning about our thoughts following a one hour conversation with the ABC’s chief Washington correspondent, author and a journalist whom President Trump speaks regularly with by phone, Jonathan Karl.

It was a wide ranging conversation about just how he came to be one of the hardest working and most connected journalists in Washington, D.C.

Here is a recording of the Avalon Foundation and Spy sponsored event on May 9th.

If you want to learn more from Jon Karl, you might enjoy his recent book: Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America .

For a summary of the conversation with Jon Karl, CLICK HERE.

For a summary of our Morning Briefing conversation, CLICK HERE.

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