Morning Brief | August 5, 2026

We held off a day in order to share our thoughts on the most watched primary election across the nation: Michigan. The Republican contest was settled as former Congressman Mike Rogers ran unopposed in the Republican primary U.S. Senate election. However, the contest between two strong Democrats proved to be a nailbiter into this morning with Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeating Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the primary.

Summary of the conversation….

This discussion from August 5, 2026, offers a timely analysis of the Michigan Democratic primary, providing a lens through which to understand broader trends in American politics. Listeners interested in the shifting dynamics within the Democratic party and the future of swing states should pay close attention.

The conversation centers on the razor-thin victory of Abdul El-Sayed over Haley Stevens. The speakers, Craig and Al, dissect the results, revealing a fascinating split in the electorate. El-Sayed mobilized younger, highly-educated voters in college towns, while Stevens secured the more traditional Democratic base of working-class and African American voters, particularly in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties. This pattern highlights a recurring theme in Democratic primaries nationwide: the tension between progressive insurgents and the party establishment.

Why is this race significant? The discussion explains that Michigan is a crucial swing state, and the outcome of this primary sets the stage for a competitive general election against Republican Mike Rogers. The speakers explore whether El-Sayed’s anti-establishment, populist message—focusing on pocketbook issues and taking money out of politics—can appeal to a broader electorate, especially voters tired of “Trumpism” but wary of progressive candidates. They question if Stevens’ traditional campaign failed to generate enough enthusiasm and if El-Sayed can successfully win over the African American voters he struggled to capture in the primary.

By examining the specific voting patterns, candidate strategies, and historical context of Michigan politics (including past wins by outsiders like George Wallace and Bernie Sanders), this conversation provides a compelling case study for anyone seeking to understand the forces shaping the upcoming elections. It moves beyond simple punditry to offer a nuanced look at what motivates voters on the ground.