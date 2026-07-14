Morning Brief / July 14, 2026

We start with a list of the troubling issues facing the country. But, we take time out to describe our relationship over the years with the fascinating and complicated Senator Lindsey Graham who passed away this past weekend.

A summary….

This candid discussion—recorded on July 14, 2026—offers a compelling blend of personal reflection, political analysis, and sober warnings about democratic fragility.

It opens with Al’s return from a Baltic Sea trip, culminating in an emotional visit to the Solidarity Museum at the Gdansk Shipyard over the July Fourth weekend. His account of hearing a local woman describe life under communist rule, and her reverence for freedom, becomes a powerful lens through which the hosts examine current events back home. That contrast—between hard-won liberties and the ease with which they can be undermined—sets the tone for the entire conversation.

From there, the episode moves swiftly into a rapid-fire tour of alarming developments in U.S. politics and governance. Al and Craig raise concerns about what they describe as escalating political violence—referring to two assassinations within a week—and connect those events to a broader atmosphere of impunity and intimidation. They discuss reports that President Trump plans to release classified materials tied to disputed claims about the 2020 election, framing it as part of a long-running effort to erode trust in electoral institutions. They also highlight moves involving subpoenas of journalists, warning that such actions chill press freedom and echo darker chapters in global history.

Foreign policy takes center stage as well, particularly with Trump’s vow to “take control” of the Strait—contextually, the Strait of Hormuz—and charge passage fees, a step Marco Rubio immediately denounced as illegal under international law. The hosts argue that such saber-rattling not only risks further destabilizing the Middle East but also compounds domestic economic pressures. Craig notes that inflation had started to show improvement, largely due to lower energy prices, only to be jeopardized by renewed tensions and oil supply shocks as the Strait faces shutdowns again. The conversation offers a clear, accessible link between global events and kitchen-table economics, reminding listeners how quickly macro risks can hit home.

The episode also delves into legal and institutional integrity. Al cites a judge’s ruling that Trump’s IRS-related lawsuit was rife with conflicts, including harsh criticism of attorney Todd Blanche—now navigating a more treacherous confirmation path. Craig expands on the spectacle of new live national broadcasts promised by Trump, featuring top law enforcement and intelligence officials to revisit debunked 2020 allegations—an extraordinary politicization of national security communications, in their view.

Amid the turbulence, the hosts pause to reflect on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. Craig shares personal memories of Graham’s partnership with John McCain and his complex evolution in Washington, offering condolences to Graham’s family and acknowledging his sister’s appointment to serve his unexpired term. Al adds historical context—Graham’s role in the Clinton impeachment, his earlier praise for Joe Biden, and his membership in the “three amigos” with McCain and Joe Lieberman—before wrestling with Graham’s later alignment with Trump. The result is a nuanced portrait: appreciation for Graham’s foreign policy steadiness and relationships, coupled with a candid critique of his pursuit of relevance in a changing GOP. The segment underscores how individual political trajectories mirror broader shifts in American governance and values.

You should listen because the conversation frames a complex news week through the human experience of witnessing freedom’s fragility abroad, then returning to a domestic political climate where norms and institutions feel under siege. It’s a thoughtful, engaged dialogue that connects foreign policy, press freedom, legal integrity, economic stability, and personal legacy.

If you care about the health of democratic institutions, the global forces shaping your daily costs, and the moral choices political leaders make, this episode offers clarity, context, and urgency—without losing empathy or perspective.

Summary by Plaud