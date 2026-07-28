Morning Brief | July 28, 2026

National media is spending a good bit of time focused on the messages coming from the Democratic Socialists. While a small voting block, their messages can have consequences which was our topic this morning.

Summary of the conversation….

Recorded on 2026-07-28, this conversation between Al and Craig offers a candid, insider’s look at how campaigns define their opponents—and why that framing can swing elections. If you care about the 2026 political landscape, especially the tension between Democratic Socialists and mainstream Democrats, this is a sharp, practical guide to what matters and why.

Key reasons to listen:

Two veterans dissect the stakes: Al, who worked to reposition Democrats toward the mainstream, and Craig, a strategist behind George H. W. Bush’s 1988 campaign, explain how defining your opponent can be decisive.

Concrete examples with lessons: They revisit 1988’s turnaround against Michael Dukakis, Reagan’s “bear in the woods” ad, and how Bill Clinton in 1992 reclaimed the narrative by emphasizing a “different kind of Democrat.” These case studies illuminate the mechanics of message discipline and rapid response.

The current risk for Democrats: Al warns that the Democratic Socialists’ platform—abolishing the presidency, Senate, Supreme Court; eliminating police and prisons; open borders; defunding defense—offers Republicans an opening to brand all Democrats as extreme, potentially costing swing-state Senate races like an upcoming Michigan primary scenario.

Data-driven urgency: Despite Trump’s deeply negative approval ratings, a modest generic ballot edge suggests the Democratic brand is underperforming. Their takeaway: keep the spotlight on Trump’s record and avoid giving oxygen to fringe proposals that alienate independents.

Practical campaign craft: Craig breaks down the “art” of campaigning—find voter pressure points through research, contrast strengths vs. opponent weaknesses, and create messages so resonant they earn free media. He stresses how slow responses and off-key issue focus can prove fatal.

Bottom line: This is not punditry—it’s a masterclass in political definition and discipline. If you want to understand how narratives are built, why some messages stick, and what could actually tip control of Congress, this dialogue delivers clear, actionable insights without the noise.