Morning Brief / July 7, 2026

Even at sea, Al is keeping a close eye on developments in Maine where the price of nominating an untested and seemingly unvetted candidate has proven high.

With the Democratic nominee seemingly in the process of withdrawing, it’s up the party in Maine to name a candidate by July 27th. So, there was much to discuss.

Summary of the conversation….

Craig and Al—deliver a brisk, unvarnished briefing on the fast-shifting 2026 election landscape while Al literally calls in from the middle of the Baltic Sea, en route from Riga to Helsinki. Recorded on 2026-07-07, the discussion blends campaign craft, party mechanics, and democratic guardrails. If you care about how candidates are chosen, how elections are protected (or undermined), and why obscure intraparty decisions can tip the balance of the U.S. Senate, this is a must-listen.

A Maine political scramble with national stakes: The conversation opens with a focus on Graham Plattner in the process of withdrawing from the Senate race forcing Maine’s party to choose a new Senate candidate by 2026-07-27. Al explains how Governor Janet Mills cleared the Senate field, then exited, leaving Plattner—who won the primary—exposed. The episode turns into a case study on why candidate vetting matters. Both hosts stress that parties traditionally performed rigorous “oppo” on their own candidates to surface vulnerabilities before opponents did. The failure to do so, they argue, is how a seemingly telegenic, “working man” figure advanced without the scrutiny that could have avoided a late-stage crisis.

Who’s next—and why it matters: The name to watch, Al says, is Jared Golden, the former congressman from Maine’s more conservative, rural-leaning district. Golden’s crossover appeal with independents and Republicans could make him the strongest Democratic option. In a purple state with a tradition of independence (and an independent senator), that could be decisive.

Parties versus primaries: Craig flags the unusual power now vested in party officials—who must finalize a choice by 2026-07-27—highlighting how a small group (a chair, a vice chair, and the party apparatus) may effectively determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Al acknowledges it’s not ideal, but argues that experienced party hands are better equipped than the chaos of a rushed, open process when time is short.

Lessons from 2022, applied: Al draws a clear line from Republicans’ 2022 Senate underperformance—where candidates in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania were “not very well vetted” and boosted by Trump—to the present moment. Candidate quality, he insists, still determines outcomes, and Democrats ignore that history at their peril. Maine, he says bluntly, didn’t heed the lesson.

Michigan becomes a fulcrum: Beyond Maine, the hosts see Michigan as pivotal. With an 2026-08-04 primary shaping a head-to-head between Democratic Socialist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and moderate Rep. Haley Stevens, Al suggests this contest could effectively decide the Senate. Add the Justice Department’s plan to send observers—citing 2024 process shortcomings—and you have a combustible mix of voting oversight, state pushback, and narrative warfare. Craig notes observers can’t interfere, but expects an escalation in rhetoric heading into early August.

Election integrity and the state-level battlefield: The pair underscore that the real threats—and remedies—are increasingly at the state level. Al references recent efforts to access voter rolls, warning of attempts to “put a thumb on the scale.” They urge vigilance and sustained attention, framing 2026 as a tipping point for democratic norms.

Global implications and leadership credibility: The conversation closes with a striking international lens. Al recounts Trump’s Mount Rushmore self-aggrandizement as emblematic of disdain for democratic norms, while Craig highlights European leaders meeting—30 countries represented—to strategize around a potential Trump return. The tone is one of concern about eroded global trust in U.S. reliability and allied cohesion, including at NATO.

You’ll come away with:

A clear, insider’s explainer on Maine’s candidate reset and why party vetting is indispensable.

A sharp preview of Michigan’s 2026-08-04 primary and its outsized influence on Senate control.

A pragmatic read on federal oversight, state resistance, and where election integrity battles will actually be fought.

A wider-angle view connecting U.S. campaign decisions to NATO, European confidence, and America’s reputation.

It’s an engaging, fast-moving conversation that marries tactical campaign insights with the broader stakes of governance at home and credibility abroad—precisely the kind of context listeners need as 2026 accelerates toward consequential choices.

Summary by Plaud