Morning Brief / June 16, 2026

We began with a discussion about the value of getting away and hearing what’s on the minds of people well outside of the Washington, D.C. area….something Craig did over the past week. Al provided a lively update on some of the issues in the news that might have been missed during a motorcycle trip to Essex Junction, Vermont and back.

A Summary….

Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the constant stream of political news and want a concise, insightful breakdown of the most significant recent events, this discussion…that’s what the discussion is about today.

Recorded on June 16, 2026, hosts Al From and Craig Fuller cut through the noise to analyze the real-world consequences of the Trump administration’s latest actions, offering a clear perspective on why these developments matter to every American.

The conversation helps one understand the multifaceted impact of the administration’s policies and personal dealings. The hosts dive deep into the tangible effects on everyday life, connecting high-level political maneuvering to pocketbook issues like the recent surge in inflation, which has reached a two-to-three-year high. They explore the controversial phony deal with Iran, questioning what, if anything, has been achieved after months of negotiation and what the “fees” Iran plans to charge in the Strait of Hormuz will mean for global trade.

Beyond policy, the discussion provides a sharp critique of the administration’s character and priorities. You’ll hear about the “unbelievable gross event” on the White House lawn for the President’s birthday, which featured cage fights and was bizarrely tied to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The hosts paint a vivid picture of what they describe as rampant commercialism and corruption on full display, from promotions of a “crypto fraud” to turning historic rooms into fighter dressing rooms.

This conversation also serves as a crucial primer on the potential threats to democratic institutions. The hosts raise alarms about key appointments, including Todd Blanche for Attorney General and Bill Pulte as acting Director of Intelligence, framing them as part of a larger strategy to “steal” the upcoming fall election.

Looking west, they discuss the Justice Department’s investigation into California Governor Gavin Newsom, interpreting it as a politically motivated act of retribution against a potential future rival.

If you are concerned about the integrity of the electoral process and the weaponization of government agencies, this segment offers a chilling analysis of the events foreshadowing a turbulent political future.

Craig also shares his observations from traveling the back roads of America, noting a potential weariness among voters with the constant drama, suggesting that the political landscape may be shifting in ways that polls don’t capture. This blend of high-stakes political analysis and on-the-ground observation makes for a compelling and enlightening listen.

Summary provided by Plaud