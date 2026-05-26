Morning Brief / Reflections

We reflect on the past a bit this morning on the day after Memorial Day.

What you will find in our video….

Recorded on May 26, 2026, the day after Memorial Day, this conversation between Craig and Al offers a powerful and timely reflection on the nature of American leadership, patriotism, and the principles that have historically defined the nation. If you are seeking a discussion that moves beyond the frantic daily news cycle to explore the core values of American democracy, this episode is a must-listen.

The conversation begins by revisiting President Ronald Reagan’s iconic 1984 speech at Pointe du Hoc, delivered on the 40th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. Craig and Al delve into the profound message of that speech, highlighting key themes that stand in stark contrast to the current political climate. You’ll hear them explore:

The Moral Use of Force: Reagan’s distinction between using force for “liberation” versus “conquest” is examined. The speakers contrast this with more recent foreign policy aims, questioning the motivations behind potential interventions and emphasizing the moral clarity that once guided American actions on the world stage.

The Strength of Alliances: The discussion emphasizes Reagan’s unwavering commitment to the NATO alliance, which he described as a “shield for freedom.” They lament the current erosion of this vital partnership, reminding listeners how every president since World War II, until recently, has honored the alliance as essential to both American and European security.

Leadership Grounded in Reality: A particularly resonant line from Reagan’s speech—that the U.S. and Europe are “bound by reality”—sparks a deep analysis of how modern politics often seems to create its own reality, ignoring the facts on the ground. This part of the conversation will make you consider the importance of words and the trust they build (or break) with international allies.

The discussion then broadens to contemplate the meaning of American citizenship and what truly makes the country exceptional. Al shares a moving passage from a book he co-wrote for the Democratic Leadership Council, which served as a philosophical basis for AmeriCorps. This segment poses fundamental questions: “What is the force that binds us together as a nation?” and “What does it mean to be an American?” It argues that America’s identity is found not in a common ethnicity or culture, but in a shared “civic creed” based on freedom, equality, and the balance between individual rights and public duty.

This dialogue is not just a nostalgic look at the past. It is a forward-looking call to remember and recommit to the principles of self-government and civic responsibility as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. By examining the bipartisan respect and collaboration embodied by figures like George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, the speakers illustrate a different, more unified model of public service.

Listen to this episode for a refreshing, substantive discussion that will leave you reflecting on the kind of leadership the country deserves and the role each citizen plays in upholding America’s democratic experiment.

Summary provided by Plaud