Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Article Summary…

Source: The Alpena News (reporting on a Michigan Attorney General announcement)

Date: June 27, 2026

Federal Court Blocks Portions of Trump Election Executive Order

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a federal district court in Massachusetts has issued a final ruling blocking key provisions of President Trump’s March 31 executive order that sought to expand federal authority over election administration. The lawsuit was brought by a coalition of 24 states and the District of Columbia, arguing that the order exceeded presidential authority and infringed upon the constitutional role of states in administering elections.

According to the ruling, the challenged provisions—which included directing the federal government to develop lists of eligible voters, limiting the distribution of mail ballots, and threatening states with loss of federal funding or other penalties for noncompliance—cannot be implemented for the November 3, 2026 election in the plaintiff states. The court concluded that the challenged sections of the executive order are unconstitutional and beyond the President’s authority.

Election Monitor Takeaway: This decision represents another significant judicial setback for the administration’s effort to reshape election administration before the 2026 midterms. Together with several other recent federal court rulings, it reinforces the longstanding constitutional principle that states—not the executive branch—bear primary responsibility for conducting elections. While appeals are expected, the ruling reduces the likelihood that major federal changes to voter registration or vote-by-mail procedures will take effect before November.

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