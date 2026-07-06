Michigan Senate Race Key to Control of the Senate

There are now just two Democrats in the Michigan primary for the Senate being held on August 4th. It’s another match-up between an establishment Democrat backed by Senate Minority Leader Schumer against a progressive backed by Senator Bernie Sanders and AOC.

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Summary of what you will find in the NYT article…

Summary: Mallory McMorrow Suspends Senate Bid in Democrats’ Heated Michigan Primary

The New York Times — July 5, 2026, by Reid J. Epstein.

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow has suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate after struggling to gain traction in polling and fundraising. Her withdrawal transforms the Democratic primary into a two-person contest between Representative Haley Stevens, a moderate backed by Democratic leadership and pro-Israel groups, and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive endorsed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

McMorrow attempted to position herself as an alternative to what she described as a “false binary choice” between the party establishment and the progressive left. However, her centrist message failed to resonate with enough voters or donors. She did not endorse either remaining candidate but pledged to support the eventual Democratic nominee.

The article notes that a turning point came after McMorrow criticized El-Sayed for appearing with left-wing commentator Hasan Piker, whose views on Israel have been highly controversial. Rather than weakening El-Sayed, the criticism reinforced his standing among progressive voters, while moderate voters increasingly consolidated behind Stevens as outside groups—including organizations affiliated with AIPAC—spent more than $32 million supporting her campaign.

The stakes are high nationally. Democratic Senator Gary Peters is retiring, creating an open seat that Republicans hope to capture with former Representative Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost a Senate race in 2024. Democrats view retaining Michigan as essential to any effort to regain control of the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The Democratic primary is scheduled for August 4.

Summary provide by ChatGPT