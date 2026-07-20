On the road in Michigan and Wisconsin

There is plenty of drama in the midterm elections this year, but one important reality is that campaign events around the country provide a testing ground for those who consider seeking a far larger victory in 2028.

In my own experience, Vice President George H.W. Bush traveled throughout the country as much in support of candidates in the midterms of 1986 as he did during his own campaign for President in 1988.

So, I thought it might be interesting to take a look at what some of those who are suggested to be eying a run for the White House are out saying in this midterm election cycle. The messages they test and the events they stage are, in all likelihood, precursors to what 2027 and 2028 will bring.

To launch this occasional series, there are two videos. The first of shows Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who appeared recently in Grand Rapids, Michigan for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in this all important race that could determine which party holds the majority in the Senate.

Then, there is Vice President JD Vance who appeared in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Republican candidates where he issued what was described as a “blunt message” to keep the “fraud-party” out of Washington.

There is much to comment upon, but I’ll save my thoughts for the various discussions this week and let you decide who has a stronger message.

More to follow!