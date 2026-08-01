Ryan Grim records a segment for the YouTube daily news show, Breaking Points, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

An excellent article by the Associated Press today details how progressives are creating a new media ecosystem that allows them to forsake traditional outlets and communicate directly with voters.

That explains, in part, why progressive insurgents have had so much success running against establishment candidates in Democratic primaries in blue districts.

As CNN political analyst Van Jones puts it, the difference in how the two sides communicate is the difference between Blockbuster and Netflix.

What the progressives are doing is nothing new. It’s exactly what President Trump did it leading the MAGA takeover of the Republican Party. From day one in 2015, the president has gone around traditional media and communicated directly with the voters through social media.

He still does that. Think about it, the president announces major policies, not through official government channels or traditional media, but on Truth Social, his own social media platform.

That has allowed him to frame the debate on his terms.

How a political campaign is framed often determines the winner. This year’s election is no exception. If it’s a referendum on President Trump — most midterms are referenda on incumbent presidents — expect a Democratic wave.

But if the Republicans can successfully frame it as a choice by reminding voters of what they don’t like about the Democratic brand, the election will be much closer.

The irony is that the more successful the progressives are, the more they will focus attention on the internal ideological fights in the Democratic Party. And because many of the policies promoted by progressives are unpopular with swing voters, that could wind up benefiting the Republicans big time this fall.

CLICK HERE to read the full Associated Press article.

Summary of the article…

This Associated Press article examines the emergence of a powerful progressive media ecosystem that is reshaping Democratic politics in much the same way conservative alternative media transformed the Republican Party over the past decade. Rather than relying on traditional outlets such as CNN or the major broadcast networks, many progressive voters are increasingly turning to podcasts, YouTube channels, Substack newsletters, independent news organizations, and social media personalities for political information.

The article argues that this shift is having tangible political consequences. Independent outlets such as Drop Site News, Breaking Points, More Perfect Union, The Lever, MeidasTouch, and prominent online commentators are giving insurgent candidates direct access to voters while reducing the traditional gatekeeping role of mainstream media. Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary between Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens is presented as the clearest current example, with El-Sayed embracing podcasts, YouTube, Twitch, and alternative media to compete against a better-funded establishment candidate.

Why this article is important

The significance extends well beyond one Democratic primary:

It documents that Democrats are developing their own decentralized media ecosystem, paralleling the evolution of conservative media during the Tea Party and Trump years.

It suggests political influence is shifting away from legacy news organizations toward independent creators and digital-first platforms.

The article highlights how distrust of institutions—not just ideology—is driving audiences to individual journalists and content creators.

It demonstrates that campaigns increasingly must compete across podcasts, Substack, YouTube, streaming platforms, and social media rather than relying primarily on traditional press coverage.

For anyone following elections or media trends, the piece offers an important explanation for why insurgent candidates are becoming more competitive and why future campaigns may be won as much through creator networks and independent digital media as through television, newspapers, and party organizations.

Summary provided by ChatGPT