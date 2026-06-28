President Donald Trump, alongside Sens. Rick Scott (R-Florida), left, and John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), speaks to reporters on Wednesday at the Capitol. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

A Summary…

Source: The Washington Post

Date: June 28, 2026

By: Patrick Marley and Ben Binday

Trump Pushes Late Election Rule Changes as Courts and Congress Push Back

With just four months remaining before the 2026 midterm elections, The Washington Post reports that President Trump is intensifying efforts to reshape election administration through executive actions, Justice Department initiatives, and pressure on Congress. According to the article, the administration is seeking changes that include proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration, stricter voter-roll maintenance, limits on mail voting, and the eventual replacement of some electronic voting systems.

The report notes, however, that these efforts have encountered significant legal and political obstacles. Multiple federal courts have blocked key portions of the administration’s initiatives, ruling that several actions exceed federal authority or conflict with existing law. Senate Republicans have also declined to change Senate rules to advance federal election legislation sought by the White House, leaving many proposals stalled as election preparations accelerate in the states.

Election officials interviewed by the newspaper express concern that continued uncertainty over election rules could complicate preparations for early voting, voter education, ballot design, and poll worker training. The article also highlights continuing litigation over mail-ballot deadlines, federal access to voter registration records, and overseas voting rules—issues that could still reach the Supreme Court before November.

Election Monitor Takeaway: The mechanics of administering the 2026 election remain an active legal and political battleground. While many of the administration’s proposed changes have been delayed or blocked, litigation continues across multiple states and in federal courts. This remains one of the most important election-administration stories to monitor over the coming months because court decisions—not new legislation—may determine whether any significant procedural changes take effect before voting begins.

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