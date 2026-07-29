During the course of a week, Al and I scan many different sources of information. Now, we are sharing items we think might be of interest that relate to the 2026 elections and beyond in this section entitled “Election Focus.”

One individual running for reelection to the U.S. Senate while also showing up on lists for a future national campaign is Georgia’s Senator, Jon Ossoff. He recently appeared before voters in Georgia and gave an assessment of key issues this year and what the midterm elections mean.

Here is a video presentation of the meeting:

Click above to view the 18 minute video

Summary of the discussion….

This conversation features Senator Jon Ossoff in Atlanta alongside Senator Angela Alsobrooks, delivering a candid, high-energy briefing on the stakes of the upcoming election and the policy battles shaping Georgians’ lives.

What you’ll hear:

A clear case for urgency: With 100 days until Election Day on August 6, 2026, Ossoff frames the next five months as pivotal for restoring checks and balances and safeguarding democratic norms. He argues the race is decisive for Senate control and national accountability.

Health care realities in Georgia: Ossoff details Georgia’s maternal health crisis—no OB/GYNs in half of counties, 21 hospital closures over 20 years, low birth weights, and severe mental health provider shortages—linking outcomes to choices not to expand Medicaid. He contrasts Medicare insulin caps and clinic investments with recent Medicaid cuts and ACA rollbacks that he says drove premium spikes and coverage losses.

Economic equity and inclusion: Responding to disproportionate job losses among Black women, Ossoff points to federal programs canceled over “equity” language and outlines his approach to budgeting that prioritizes historically excluded communities—workforce development, infrastructure, and public health.

Democratic resilience and voting rights: Ossoff frames attempts to undermine elections as a motivator, invoking John Lewis and predicting unprecedented turnout. He revisits the Raffensperger call to underscore the importance of vigilance and collective action.

Women’s health leadership: Alsobrooks spotlights underfunded conditions like uterine fibroids (affecting up to 80% of women by age 50), endometriosis, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s, advocating for research through her UFight legislation and a return to evidence-based policy.

Why listen:

It’s a succinct, direct window into the race dynamics, policy contrasts, and organizing strategy in Georgia—delivered without jargon.

You’ll get specific, tangible examples of how federal and state decisions impact hospitals, premiums, small city grants, and community wealth-building.

The conversation blends policy detail with mobilizing energy, offering practical motivation for engagement before November.

If you want an unvarnished snapshot of health care, economic inclusion, and voting rights in Georgia—and how they connect to national stakes—this dialogue delivers it.