A report by the Voting Rights Lab

One of us is on travel, so we will miss the Morning Brief today. However, we want to express appreciation to those who shared comments about our newsletter section, Election Focus.

We share a concern about efforts to interfere with the 2026 elections before, during and following the voting taking place. And, as we began to focus more on just what is happening around the country, we discovered even more activity that we’d realized. Some of it is troubling. Some of it is encouraging. All of it is important to our democracy.

The following summarized a just released report on what has been happening this year regarding election integrity. It was developed by the Voting Rights Lab. Whether or not you share all of their points of view and/or conclusions, the sheer volume of activity they document is worthy of review.

To read their full report, CLICK HERE.

It is a substantial report running more than 4,500 words, but it is organized into short, readable sections, including:

Executive summary

Proof of citizenship

Voter roll maintenance and purges

Voter ID

Mail voting

Military and overseas voting

Redistricting

Positive legislative developments (”The Good News”)

Election Risk Heat Map and state summaries

A summary of what you will find…

As debate over election integrity continues to dominate American politics, a new report from the Voting Rights Lab offers one of the most comprehensive reviews yet of what actually happened in state legislatures during the 2026 session. Rather than reinforcing the often-heated rhetoric surrounding election law, the report paints a considerably more nuanced picture—one that should be of interest to anyone following the administration of the 2026 midterm elections.

The report concludes that while President Trump’s most ambitious federal election proposals largely failed to become law, they nevertheless influenced legislative agendas across the country. Hundreds of state bills reflected themes promoted by the White House, particularly regarding proof of citizenship, voter identification, voter-roll maintenance, mail voting, and election administration. Yet the authors note that no state adopted the sweeping federal-style requirements that would have mandated passports or birth certificates for voter registration. Instead, several states enacted more limited versions of those proposals, while others expanded voter access and modernized election procedures.

What makes the review particularly valuable is its state-by-state examination of where election laws became more restrictive—and where they became more accessible. Readers will find detailed discussions of proof-of-citizenship proposals, new voter ID requirements, voter-roll verification efforts, litigation involving military and overseas voters, and an emerging wave of mid-decade congressional redistricting. Equally important, the report highlights legislation in a number of states that expanded early voting, strengthened mail-ballot procedures, restored voting rights to some former felons, and enacted new protections against election interference.

Although the report is written from the perspective of the Voting Rights Lab, a nonprofit organization focused on voting rights, it provides an exceptionally useful catalog of legislative activity across the nation. Whether one agrees with its policy conclusions or not, the document offers readers a valuable reference for understanding the rapidly changing election landscape before November’s midterm elections. For those seeking to separate political rhetoric from the actual legislation enacted in state capitals, it is well worth reading.