The French Correction
I just cannot get my mind around this....
After listening to an incredulous Nicolle Wallace describing President Trump’s dramatic Oval Office performance announcing that the Reflecting Pool (which he called a pond) is longer than well known buildings are tall, I got to thinking, “why didn’t he check to see how the Reflecting Pool compares to other decorative pools, or ponds.”
I think the French might want to submit a correction to the President’s chart!
It did occur to me that there are other charts that might be of interest to display in the Oval Office…
So many opportunities….
Good one!🤪🤪