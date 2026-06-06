“I don’t even know why those things are on the same piece of paper,” Wallace said after Trump shared a chart titled “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers.”

After listening to an incredulous Nicolle Wallace describing President Trump’s dramatic Oval Office performance announcing that the Reflecting Pool (which he called a pond) is longer than well known buildings are tall, I got to thinking, “why didn’t he check to see how the Reflecting Pool compares to other decorative pools, or ponds.”

I think the French might want to submit a correction to the President’s chart!

It did occur to me that there are other charts that might be of interest to display in the Oval Office…

So many opportunities….